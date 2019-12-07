What Time Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ on TV Tonight? 12/07/2019

Saturday Night Live airs an all-new episode tonight with host Jennifer Lopez and musical guest DaBaby. The show begins at 11:29pm EST on NBC. Unlike previous attempts at coast-to-coast live broadcasts, it will air on a taped delay at 11:29 PST. Central time zone viewers can catch the new episode live at 10:29pm CST. Mountain time zone viewers also get the new episode on a time delay at 10:29pm MST.

Jennifer Lopez Comes to SNL After a Starring Role in Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez has made headlines throughout the week as she got ready to host. The star was seen in New York going to rehearsals and out on dates with fiancee Alex Rodriguez. It’s been a big year for the actress and singer. She starred in Hustlers. The film was a box office hit and gave Lopez some of the best reviews she’s ever received as an actress. Critical acclaim has led many to speculate about her chances during awards season. She remains one of the favorite for a best actress Academy Award nomination thanks to recent nominations at other industry events. “Because of the #MeToo movement, it’s ‘We are equal, and we want to be treated that way.’ We’ve been making our own opportunities, and as you prove your worth and value to people, they can’t put you in a box. You hustle it into happening, right?,”the actress told Variety.

In addition to her hosting duties tonight, the performer has been named as the 2020 Super Bowl’s halftime performer. Along with singer Shakira, the announcement created controversy as the league deals with continued fallout. The addition of the pop stars without Miami based talent also drew its fair share of criticism.

SNL Was in the Headlines More Than Once This Week

Emma Stone made the series a trending topic as her engagement was announced. The actress’ fiance, Dave McCary, is a director for SNL. According to People, they became a couple “after first meeting when the Oscar-winning actress hosted SNL at the end of 2016.” He directed one of the digital shorts to feature Stone. Most of the couple’s relationship was kept out of public eye, with only limited mentions on social media.

Earlier in the week, SNL was the topic as former cast member Adam Sandler spoke to Howard Stern. He reflected on being fired by the show and how that impacted him at the time. It also led to reflection about the event’s place in his later career. “But I remember when I saw Farley, and he said ‘Me too, they don’t want me either,’ we were both like ‘f— this s—.’ We got mad together, pretended we weren’t sad, pretended this was for the best.” Sandler told Stern of learning that Chris Farley was let go as well. “I am f—–g old enough now. I realize what ‘Saturday Night Live’ did for me… Everything turned out great,” he added later in the conversation. Whatever the previous situation, Sandler finally returned to the series with a highly rated episode. It gave him the chance to joke about the firing.