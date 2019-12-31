Souleye, Alanis Morissette’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mario Treadway, better known as Souleye, has been married to Alianis Morissette since 2010. Morissette recently announced a 25th-anniversary tour for her album “Jagged Little Pill.” On top of that, she’ll be performing with the cast of the Broadway show of the same name during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Treadway has been rapping since he was in high school in Sturbridge, MA, where he also played basketball. He recalls that his love for making music and rapping began around a bonfire in 1996.

After graduating high school in 1999, he began writing, traveling and with a collective of conscious hip hop artists called the Transcendental Alliance in 2001. Treadway and Morissette were married on May 22, 2010, and they welcomed their first son on December 25th of that year.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. His Most Recent Album Released in 2019

Souleye has been around since the early 2000s, and he has released almost a dozen records since then. His first album, titled Soul Sessions, was released in 2002. He’s still going strong and making music, though. His most recent album, Soul School, was released in November 2019.

In between, he has released albums like Wildman in 2017, Intergalactic Vibes in 2005 and UniverSoul Alchemy in 2004. He briefly joined BLVD, a live-electro-rock trio. After touring with the group from 2007 to 2009, but later left the group and began performing again as Souleye.

His music is described as varied and winding, taking influence from multiple genres. He blends hip hop, electronic music, R&B and soul in addition to rap. He’s toured with Alanis Morissette, but he’s also teamed up with Bassnectar, On the One, and Lila Rose.

2. He Says Spiritual Connection Drives His Music

On Souleye’s official website, Treadway explains the connection between his spirituality and his music.

“I get one rhyme, and then another. Before long, I wasn’t aware of what I was going to say,” Souleye says. “There is a sense of spirit with voice and rhythm. It was like I was connecting to the lyrics coming from somewhere else.

Souleye was playing basketball in college when a snowboarding accident threatened to derail his whole career. After the accident, he took a trip to Mount Shasta, which he describes as “spiritual and one of the chakras of the planet.”

During that visit to Mount Shasta, Souleye learned about meditation classes, yoga and the spiritual passion he has for music.

3. The Couple Has Three Children

Souleye and Alanis Morissette welcomed their 3rd child in early August 2019. They announced Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway’s birth on Instagram.

They also have two older children. Ever Imre, 8, and Onyx Solace, 3. Morissette told Self magazine that she’d always wanted 3 children, but after a series of challenges and miscarriages, she didn’t think she’d be able to have another child. She was pleasantly surprised when she found out she was pregnant again.

“I was basically feeling a little unusual,” she said in a video. “I’ve been pregnant before, so I started feeling those familiar feelings of lightheadedness and just certain things.”

She goes on to say she asked Souleye to pick up a test on the way home, and that is how she found out she was pregnant with Winter.

4. They Met at a Meditation Gathering

Treadway and Morissette began dating in 2009 after meeting at a meditation gathering in California. Meditation is still important to the couple. In 2015, Morissette gave People a look at the meditation room in the couple’s L.A. home.

Morissette says she immediately knew Souleye was her soul mate.

“I would date people, and there would be something about me that would hit a brick wall with whomever I was sitting across from,” she said. “And with Souleye, when I first met him, I could see that there was this limitless to where we could go.”

She goes on to say that her relationship challenged her in ways she wasn’t used to. The couple married in a quiet ceremony in 2010.

5. The Couple Released a Song Together

Souleye joined Morissette on her “Guardian Angel” tour in 2012. Morissette also wrote a handful of songs for Souleye’s Iron Horse Running, a record that was released in 2013.

“We wrote about five songs together,” she said in an interview with Billboard. “There’s a song called ‘Ego’ that he’s performing on tour.” She goes on to describe Souleye’s work as autobiographical, stream of consciousness work, saying that she was really excited about the project.

Together, the couple released “Snow Angel” in 2017. The music video is a mystical, fantasy video. It features icy set designs and many intricate outfits.

“It was an honor to work with my wife on this song,” Souleye told Fuse. “Not only does she inspire me as an artist, but she ceaselessly fluffs my ego. She is also hilarious so we were having a blast together.”

