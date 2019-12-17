‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Spoilers: Best TROS Videos, Photos & Predictions

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiering just days from now, here’s a look at all the best spoilers, trailers, videos, and predictions for what’s going to happen in the latest installment in the Skywalker saga. The movie premieres on December 20, 2019, but some theaters will start showing the movie on the night of December 19. This article has spoilers in terms of videos, trailers, and photos released by Disney for the movie, along with fans’ in-depth analysis. If any fan predictions are correct, there could be plot spoilers.

The Latest Sneak Peek Was Released During ‘Fortnite’

The latest sneak peek for the movie was released during Fortnite on Saturday. You can watch it below.

Fortnite Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Event Exclusive Movie ClipCheck out this new clip of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker debuted in Fortnite! 2019-12-14T21:03:55.000Z

It was a pretty exciting event and seeing Rey’s command of the Force used on the Stormtroopers was a great moment.

More Videos, Photos & Predictions

This 30-second movie clip is also making the rounds.

STAR WARS 9 Desert Chase Scene Clip + Trailer NEW (2019) The Rise Of Skywalker Movie HDSTAR WARS 9 Desert Chase Scene Clip + Trailer NEW (2019) The Rise Of Skywalker Movie HD New Movie Trailers 2019! Subscribe To MovieAccessTrailers To Catch Up All The New Movie Trailer, Movie Clips, TV Spots & Trailer Compilation Just For You. 2019-11-25T14:13:14.000Z

Redditor u/TheVapingLiberal said that we’re seeing the MTV-7, a unit that’s based on micro-vehicle toys that were released and is in the Star Wars Commander app.

Here’s another clip shared on Twitter.

And here’s an international trailer:

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker International Trailer 1 (New Footage) 2019See Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets: http://fandango.com/TheRiseOfSkywalker #StarWars#TheRiseOfSkywalker#StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker International Trailer 1 (2019) 2019-11-29T05:03:30.000Z

And here’s a TV spot recently released:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | "Voices" TV SpotThis will be the final word in the story of Skywalker. See Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters in 5 days. Get tickets: fandango.com/TheRiseOfSkywalker 2019-12-15T17:00:17.000Z

The Final Trailer Brought Numerous Predictions & Theories

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final TrailerThe saga will end. The story lives forever. The culmination of 42 years of storytelling, watch the final trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX Landing in UK cinemas 19th December Listen to the Best of Star Wars playlist here! https://starwars.lnk.to/BestOf Visit Star Wars at http://www.starwars.co.uk Like Star Wars on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StarWars.UK Follow Star Wars on Twitter at https://twitter.com/StarWarsUK 2019-10-22T01:47:10.000Z

The final trailer brought numerous predictions and theories from fans.

For example, the scene with C-3PO brought lots of speculation. Some think his memory is going to be wiped, so he’s saying goodbye to old friends in his memory (Luke, Han, Padme, Anakin, and those)before it happens. Or he’s about to sacrifice himself, making the scene more emotional. Others said he is interfacing with the Falcon, which has some dark implications if you watched Solo. But not everyone agrees with that interpretation. Here’s one person on Reddit who doesn’t:

Someone else suggested that maybe he’s interfacing with the Death Star, which is an interesting idea.

There’s also a fascinating ice sculpture scene in the trailer that the tie fighters are approaching.

As for Palpatine, fans are speculating that he’s in some kind of floating suit at 1:59 in the trailer. Perhaps he is in some kind of hover chair.

Here’s another interesting comparison. It shows a behind-the-scenes photo shared publicly in the top picture as compared to a scene from the final trailer that was on the same set.

One Redditor noted that there are three similar windows on the platform during Return, so it might just be a different perspective.

Other fans think the “white room” in the trailer is a shared consciousness between Rey and Kylo Ren.

Fans have also pointed out the knife Rey is holding in one trailer scene, as opposed to a lightsaber.

You can see the full discussion here. (But warning: that links to the Star Wars Speculation thread, where you might see spoilers and leaks.) Her lightsaber is in her other hand. Fans are debating if it’s important to the plot or not.

Fans have pointed out that this trailer scene appears to show Rey and Kylo smashing Vader’s helmet together. But some think it’s really just Rey actually smashing the helmet. But other fans say it’s obvious that Kylo is smashing the helmet too and they can’t understand why fans would think otherwise.

Meanwhile, fans think this tweet might mean that Finn is Force-sensitive.

What do you think?

Analyzing the Armada of Rebellion Ships

There are some great Reddit discussions (including here) where the armada is analyzed in detail.

Redditor u/torganrialt suggested that the ship below the Falcon might be the Corvus from Battlefront II, and the Ghost is on the right of the Falcon.

They also suggested that Shadow Caster in the middle is from Star Wars Rebels, the Nebulon-B Frigate is on the right of the frame, the Corellian Gunship (DP20) is above the Nebulon-B, some Mon Cal Cruisers are in the scene, and a Pelta-class Assault ship might be seen as the Falcon comes into the frame. A Hammerhead corvette could be in the middle, and a Liberty type Mon Cal cruiser might be on the top right of the gunship earlier in the scene.

Redditor Wes-Bugg suggested a Defender Class might be in the background, center left. And Redditor u/tmurrayart noted that a chunky ship in the bottom middle might be the Eravana, Han Solo’s junk collecting ship.

Fans also believe they spotted the Mandalorian’s ship.

Others think it’s a Wookie gunship, not Mando’s ship.

A Collection of Movie Posters

Here’s the Chinese release poster.

And a new poster from El Capitan Theater.

Whatever your view of these spoilers, videos, and predictions, one thing is for sure: The Rise of Skywalker is going to be an amazing movie that we’ll all be talking about for a long time.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Episode 3 Review & Recap