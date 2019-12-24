Is Starbucks Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Christmas Eve is finally here, and if you’re hoping to grab a cup of coffee before the day begins, you may be in luck. Most Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, stores will be operating on a limited schedule and the hours vary by location.

A Starbucks employee in Houston, Texas, tells Heavy that Starbucks will open at 6am and close at 7pm on Christmas Eve. The same store will run from 7am to 2pm on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, in Hartford, Connecticut, many Starbucks stores will operate from 5am to 4pm on Christmas Eve, and 6am to 1pm on Christmas Day. In Los Angeles, California, an employee for Starbucks confirms to Heavy that the store will open at 4:30am and close at 6:30pm on Christmas Eve, and run from 6 am to 5pm on Christmas Day.

It is important to check the hours of your local Starbucks by using this store locator to confirm when your local chain will open and close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as all locations are operating on different schedules.

Starbucks’ Christmas Drinks

Holiday #Frappuccino drinks are smooth as ice and oh so nice. ⛸ pic.twitter.com/1Yb1qDhrqh — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 19, 2019

If your local Starbucks chain is open, you’ll have many holiday drink options to choose from. Some favorites include the Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Creme Frappuccino, and Iced Peppermint Mocha.

These holiday treats became available on Thursday, November 7, and 2019 marks the 17th year of the seasonal menu items. It’s worth noting that while these drinks are certainly tasty, some have as many calories as a burger and three times the amount of sugar that one is meant to consume on a daily basis, reports Insider.

The drink with the smallest number of calories on the holiday menu is an Iced Chestnut Praline Latte at 320 calories.

In early November, the coffee chain also came back with their signature holiday cups. This year, Starbucks unveiled a line of reusable cups. If you bring a reusable cup into participating locations, you get $0.10 off your beverage order.

Starbucks Isn’t Your Only Option for Coffee on Christmas

Fortunately, there are other coffee options if your local Starbucks branch is closed. Many Dunkin’ Donuts stores are going to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A spokesperson for Dunkin’ tells Heavy.com, “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.”

Some McDonald’s stores will also be open on Christmas Day. McDonald’s shares with Heavy that not all locations will be open for that early morning coffee, and they recommend using this store locator to check your local branch before heading out.

It should come as no surprise that coffee chains are doing their best to stay open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. After all, an average American drinks 3.1 cups of coffee per day, according to DisturbMeNot. Per year, that adds up to about 146 billion cups in the United States.

