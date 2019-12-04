Who Is Stephan Alexanders’s Girlfriend on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant?

Kayla Sessler, from Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, had her first son Izaiah with her ex-boyfriend Stephan Alexander.

The official synopsis for the next episode of TMY&P, entitled “Beyond Calm,” reads “Kayla and Luke have a gender reveal; Stephan takes his girlfriend to Florida; Ashley and Bar are not on the same page about their status; Rachel’s birthday doesn’t go exactly as she plans; Brianna goes to the emergency room.”

According to Starcasm.net, in October 2018, Sessler replied back to a fan who shared photos of Stephan and his new girlfriend on Twitter. The fan wrote “I guess she didn’t care that he beat Kayla… really sad she will probably go through it next.” In response, Sessler wrote “Crazy because she was there when it happened and saw the whole thing.” Although her response didn’t identify the girl by name, it does imply that she new both Stephan and Kayla before they split.

Earlier this season, Stephan revealed that his new girlfriend’s name is Madison, and Kayla confirmed in an on-camera confessional that Madison has history with Stephan and Kayla from when they were still together. She said “The three of us have a lot of history together. That’s actually the girl Stephan had cheated on me with.”