Stephanie Woodcock aka Diamond Foxxx: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephanie Woodcock, Robert’s son Bryson’s grandmother on 90 Day Fiancé, is an adult film actress when she isn’t starring on the popular reality TV show. Stephanie goes by the moniker Diamond Foxxx and has been in the porn industry since 2004.

A native of Albany, Georgia, Stephanie hails from a Navy family, according to AVN. After her father retired in Virginia, Stephanie got married and made her entrance into the adult film industry. She later joined the Navy herself, but was discharged before her one-year anniversary due to “sexual misconduct.” According to AVN, she was okay with the decision, saying there was “no way I was not going to screw anyone I wanted!”

Here’s what you need to know about Stephanie Woodcock, aka Diamond Foxxx:

She’s Been in the Porn Industry For 15 Years

Stephanie goes by the moniker Diamond Foxxx when she isn’t spending her time being a grandmother to Bryson. According to Soap Dirt, she has more than 150 adult film credits stretching back to 2004 and she still works today.

Stephanie has even been nominated for four different Adult Video News awards, one of which earned her a win. Over the last few years she’s worked for many of the industry’s biggest companies, including Digital Playground, Wicked, Adam & Eve, Vivid, Brazzers, Bang Bros, Jules Jordan and Nectar, according to AVN.

Stephanie First Became an Adult Film Star to Earn Money to Invest in Real Estate

Bryson’s grandmother made a name for herself in the adult movie industry, and although she still films porn, she appears as herself on 90 Day Fiancé. Before she entered the adult film industry Stephanie worked in real estate, but she noted on the show that has made a full career out of the former.

AVN reports that Stephanie originally got into porn in order to earn money to invest in real estate, but she quickly realized that she enjoyed life as an adult film actress and decided to turn it into a career.

She Frequently Posts on Instagram & Has Over 476K Followers

Stephanie has an Instagram page where she frequently shares photos of herself, often scantily clad or partially nude, with her nearly 476 thousand followers. Her bio states that she is an “XXX film actress” and she promotes a podcast site titled Milfandcookiespodcast.com; she also has a link to her own “fans only” page in her bio.

She frequently posts links to her work with The Amateur Boxxx and often promotes their Instagram page. “Be sure to check out @theamateurboxx to see what happens in this clip. I had so much fun making this for you all to enjoy,” she wrote on a photo of herself in front of a chalkboard on December 14.

The adult film actress also enjoys skydiving and is involved in Crossfit competitions when she isn’t filming. She recently posted a photo of herself doing thrusters, which she says she “hates so much.”

She & Robert’s Fiance Anny Don’t Get Along

90 Day Fiance: Anny REFUSES to Reveal What Her Intentions Are With Robert (Exclusive)Robert's mother confronts Anny about her intentions with her 41-year-old son after their whirlwind romance that blossomed on social media, and questions why Anny really came to the United States from her home in the Dominican Republic. A new episode of '90 Day Fiance' airs this Sunday on TLC. 2019-11-23T16:00:02.000Z

The clip above shows Stephanie and Robert’s fiance Anny getting off on the wrong foot almost immediately after Stephanie confronts Anny about her intentions in the U.S. Anny questions why Stephanie wants to get to know her, and Stephanie replies, “Because you’re going to be in Bryson’s life every single day and I’m extremely protective over Bryson. I think I have a right to know who’s going to be around my grandson.”

When Stephanie asks what her intentions are in the U.S. and whether or not she and Robert are using birth control, Anny gets defensive and says, “I don’t have to talk to you.” She then tells the cameras that she doesn’t like Stephanie. “She comes to me like all those questions. Please. You crazy. She’s rude, she’s bad and I don’t like her.”

Another clip from the Season 7 trailer shows Stephanie and her husband Ben offering to buy Anny a ticket back to the Dominican Republic, so it doesn’t look like the two will end up resolving their issues on the show anytime soon. You can watch the clip here, and skip forward to the 2:43 mark.

She Helps Co-Parent Bryson With Robert & Her Husband Was Arrested For Domestic Battery

Stephanie and Ben relocated to Florida when she first broke into the porn industry and have remained in the sunny state for over a decade. Although the couple is still married today, Ben was arrested back in 2016 for domestic simple battery after he and Stephanie’s daughter “scratched and pushed” Stephanie while the three were under the influence of alcohol, leaving several bloody scratches to her body and face. You can read more about the case here.

Robert explained during the Season 7 premiere of the show that Bryson’s mother isn’t in the picture, and that his ex left the two of them with no explanation. Robert noted that he’s been raising Bryson on his own for most of his life, and that he maintains a close relationship with Stephanie, who helps raise 5-year-old Bryson.

Tune in Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC to catch Stephanie Woodcock, aka Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé.

