‘Steven Universe Future’ Schedule: What Time & Channel Are Episodes 7 & 8?

Episodes 7 and 8 of Steven Universe Future will be airing tonight on the Cartoon Network, continuing what has so far been a very compelling limited series. When does Steven Universe Future start, what channel is it on, how can you watch it, and what’s the schedule for upcoming episodes? Read on below for more details about Episodes 7 and 8 and what to expect next on the schedule.

‘Steven Universe Future’ Episodes 7 & 8 Premiere Tonight

DATE: Saturday, December 21, 2019

EPISODES 7 & 8 PREMIERE TIME: Episode 7 will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern/7p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific if you’re watching on TV. (If you’re watching online on the West Coast, you’ll be able to watch at the same time as the rest of the U.S. at 5 p.m. Pacific. But if you’re watching on TV on the West Coast, you’ll have to wait until 8 p.m. Pacific.)

Episode 8 will air immediately after at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

This week there are only two new episodes. After they air, reruns of previous episodes will air immediately after. So if you’re looking at your DVR or TV Guide and seeing Steven Universe scheduled to air for an hour tonight, only the first 30 minutes will be new episodes. The second 30 minutes are encores.

TV CHANNEL: Steven Universe Future will air Episodes 7 & 8 tonight on the Cartoon Network in the U.S.

To find what channel the Cartoon Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the Cartoon Network (TOON) is on in your region.

LIVE STREAM:

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview & Schedule

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series and comes with a new opening sequence. Tonight Episodes 7 & 8 They include the following titles, with episode descriptions reported by ComicBook.com.

Episode 7, Snow Day: “Steven and the Crystal Gems get a chance to catch up when they’re all snowed in together.”

Episode 8, Why So Blue? “Steven has heard rumors of a pair of Gems that are still destroying worlds. If he can’t stop them, maybe Lapis can.”

Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to 30 minutes of new Steven Universe Future content.

Here’s a trailer for tonight’s episodes. The trailer starts about 22 seconds into the video below, so that’s when the audio starts too.

Steven Universe Future Episode 7, 8 – New Preview Trailer 2019-12-19T07:17:48.000Z

Finally, two more episodes will air on December 28: Little Graduation and Prickly Pair. These will be Episodes 9 & 10.

Here are details about previous weeks’ episodes that we’ve seen so far:

Episode 1: Little Homeschool: “Welcome to Little Homeschool, a place on earth where Gems from all over the universe can come learn how to live together peacefully! But there’s one Gem who refuses to attend.”

Episode 2: Guidance: “Amethyst has been helping Little Homeschool Gems find jobs on the boardwalk, but Steven isn’t sure about her approach.”

Episode 3: Rose Buds: “Steven gets a surprise visit from some old friends, and an even more surprising introduction to some new ones.”

Episode 4: Volleyball: “Steven is determined to help Pink Diamond’s original Pearl heal the scar on her face.”

Episode 5: Bluebird — “Steven questions the motives of a mysterious fusion that suddenly shows up at his house.”

Episode 6: A Very Special Episode — “Rainbow Quartz 2.0 promised to hang out with Onion the same day Sunstone scheduled a home safety Geminar! How can Steven be in two places, and two fusions, at once?”

Here’s a video from Steven Universe Future shared by The Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel since the last episode aired. It’s called “Meet Bluebird.”

Meet Bluebird | Steven Universe Future | Cartoon NetworkWatch Steven Universe Future on the CN app http://cartn.co/YTSteven Steven questions the motives of a mysterious fusion that suddenly shows up at his house. Episode: Bluebird About Steven Universe: Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures! Connect with Steven Universe online: Steven Universe Website: http://cartn.co/suwebsite Like Steven Universe on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/sufacebook About Cartoon Network: Welcome to Cartoon Network's YouTube Channel, your destination for episode clips, behind the scenes footage, how to draw tutorials, toy videos, and more! Cartoon Network is home to your favorite shows and characters including Teen Titans Go!, Ben 10, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, OK K.O.!, and much more! Want full episodes? Go to the CN APP where you can find new unlocked episodes updated every week! Connect with Cartoon Network Online: Visit Cartoon Network WEBSITE: http://cartn.co/cnwebsite Follow Cartoon network on INSTAGRAM: http://cartn.co/instagram Like Cartoon Network on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/facebook Follow Cartoon Network on TWITTER: http://cartn.co/twitter http://www.youtube.com/user/CartoonNetwork 2019-12-15T16:48:43.000Z

And this is the first look for the new season that was shared before the premiere:

First Look | Steven Universe Future | Cartoon NetworkGet a glimpse of Steven Universe Future! Don't miss the epic premiere 12/7 at 8p in the US 😱💎💖 Catch up on all Steven Universe 👉http://cartn.co/YTSteven SUBSCRIBE: http://cartn.co/subscribe WATCH MORE: http://cartn.co/moresu About Steven Universe: Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures! Connect with Steven Universe online: Steven Universe Website: http://cartn.co/suwebsite Like Steven Universe on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/sufacebook About Cartoon Network: Welcome to Cartoon Network's YouTube Channel, your destination for episode clips, behind the scenes footage, how to draw tutorials, toy videos, and more! Cartoon Network is home to your favorite shows and characters including Teen Titans Go!, Ben 10, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, OK K.O.!, and much more! Want full episodes? Go to the CN APP where you can find new unlocked episodes updated every week! Connect with Cartoon Network Online: Visit Cartoon Network WEBSITE: http://cartn.co/cnwebsite Follow Cartoon network on INSTAGRAM: http://cartn.co/instagram Like Cartoon Network on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/facebook Follow Cartoon Network on TWITTER: http://cartn.co/twitter http://www.youtube.com/user/CartoonNetwork 2019-12-05T20:02:46.000Z

Fans are excited that Steven Universe Future is back and can’t wait to see more. After this week’s new episodes, there’s another set of two new episodes on the schedule.

