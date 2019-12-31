Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

The stock market will be open for regular trading hours on New Year’s Eve, December 31, ending at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, according to both websites.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association also recommends an early 2 p.m. close to fixed-income markets on New Year’s Eve, Investor’s Business Daily reports. This is in addition to a full close on January 1.

New Year’s Day will not be the only break in trading in January, according to the stock market holiday schedule. The next big holiday coming up is Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 20, which will also see a stock market closure. Read on for a complete rundown of the stock market holiday schedule.

The Stock Market Typically Closes on Most Federal Holidays, Including MLK Day, Washington’s Birthday & Good Friday

Nasdaq reports that there are two rules that dictate stock market closures during holidays. The first rule is that “if the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday,” and the second is “if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.” Beyond the two rules stated above, you can expect the markets to stick by their standard hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, according to Nasdaq.

The NYSE and the Nasdaq both closed on Christmas Day last week, which was the final holiday of the year that the stock market observes. The other holidays that lead the NYSE to close include the following:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Washington’s Birthday

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day Monday

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

The hours will be reduced once again later in 2020 to accommodate Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the NYSE website. The site states, “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020 (the day after Thanksgiving),” for Thanksgiving, and “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2020,” for Christmas eve this coming year.

Nasdaq Follows a Similar Holiday Schedule as NYSE

The Nasdaq holiday schedule is similar to the NYSE, with the same limited trading hours during half days (such as the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve).

“The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020,” the site states. “Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.”

The Nasdaq website observes the following holidays with either reduced hours or closures:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

President’s Day/Washington’s Birthday

Maundy Thursday

Good Friday

Friday before Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Day before Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Friday after Thanksgiving

Christmas Eve

Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve

There will also be no mail delivery on New Year’s Day, as USPS branches will not be running on Wednesday. Public libraries and schools are closed, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will also be closed.