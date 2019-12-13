WATCH: Streamy Awards Live Stream 2019

The ninth annual Streamy Awards are happening this week, honoring the best in best in online entertainment and the creators behind it in the past year. Over 30 awards were given out Wednesday (Dec. 11) in a ceremony hosted by YouTubers Niki and Gabi. Now on Friday (Dec. 13), a host-less awards show will hand out the remaining 16 awards. The annual event “brings together the biggest names in online entertainment for a night of celebration, discovery, and meaningful recognition,” according to the website.

The 2019 Streamy Awards are streaming live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Here’s the live stream and everything else you need to know about this year’s Streamys.

The Live Stream

How could an awards show about the best in streaming not have a live stream of its awards? The live stream starts Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tune In To the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards | December 13 at 8pm EThttp://www.streamys.org Tune in to watch the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards on Friday, December 13th at 8pm ET. The Streamys honor the best in online entertainment and the creators behind it. The annual event brings together the biggest names in online entertainment for a night of celebration, discovery, and meaningful recognition! #streamys Follow Us! Streamys Twitter: https://twitter.com/streamys Streamys Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streamys Streamys Instagram: http://instagram.com/streamys Streamys YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/streamys Streamys Website: http://www.streamys.org 2019-12-04T16:00:25.000Z

The Winners and Nominees

Many creators and series have already been honored by this year’s awards, including Lil Nas X, Ninja, JoJo Siwa, Sam and Colby, Andrei Terbea, Shane Dawson, Brandon Rogers, Joey Graceffa, Philip DeFranco, Buttered Side Down, Kyle Exum, David Dobrik, The Purple Boys Tim and Eric, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon, and Calvin Klein.

The full list of nominees and winners can be seen here. David Dobrik leads all nominees with 11, followed by Escape the Night Season 4 with five nominations and Brandon Rogers’ Blame The Hero with four.

“This year’s Streamy Awards nominees express the breadth of creativity and diversity of our creator community,” said Streamy Awards founder Drew Baldwin in a statement. “We’re honored to partner with YouTube to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of our extraordinary industry on a global scale.”

“Creators are the heart and soul of YouTube, so we’re excited to celebrate and honor their creativity, diversity and hard work,” said Jamie Byrne, Director, Creator Partnerships, YouTube. “Together with the Streamys, we’ve expanded our award categories to even more regions around the world to bring fans some of the biggest and most unforgettable moments from the past year, all from the creators they love.”

The Performers and Presenters

Headlining the 2019 Streamy Awards is German pop star Kim Petras, who will take the stage to perform her latest hit, “Icy.” Petras is a transgender singer who released a critically-acclaimed debut album in 2019 titled Clarity. She is currently traveling the country on her Clarity Tour.

“This year’s show will be full of fun and inspiring moments, including a high-energy performance from Kim Petras,” said Baldwin. “Each year we try to bring new elements to the show, and we cannot wait to experience the imaginative artistry Kim will bring to the stage.”

Presenters for the awards this year include Kalen Allen, Marques Brownlee, Nikita Dragun, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gabbie Hanna, Paris Hilton, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, Derek Hough, iJustine, Gus Johnson, Kate The Chemist, Collins Key, Kian & JC, Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Larray, LaurDIY, Elle Mills, Casey Neistat, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie and Jay Shetty.

READ NEXT: 2019 Streamy Awards Winners & Nominees Full List>