2019 Streamy Awards Winners & Nominees Full List

2019 Streamy Awards Winners & Nominees Full List

2019 Streamy Premiere Awards

The Streamy Awards are an annual honor given out to the best in U.S. web television as chosen by the Streamys Blue Ribbon Panel, though new in 2019 are three international categories — Asia Pacific, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Latin America.

Nearly 50 awards will be handed out during the ninth annual Streamys. Over 30 awards were announced Wednesday (Dec. 11) at the Streamys Premiere Awards event in Santa Monica. Sixteen additional categories will be awarded live Friday (Dec. 13) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Watch the live stream here.

German pop sensation Kim Petras, in the midst of her “The Clarity Tour,” will be on hand to perform her hit “Icy.”

Presenters at this year’s show include Kalen Allen, Marques Brownlee, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gabbie Hanna, Paris Hilton, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, Paris Hilton, Derek Hough, iJustine, Gus Johnson, Kate the Chemist, Collins Key, Kian & JC, Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Larray, LaurDIY, Elle Mills, Casey Neistat, Nikita Dragun, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie and Jay Shetty.

The nominees are below, winners names are bolded.

AUDIENCE CHOICE

Creator of the Year

Collins Key
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Loren Gray
MrBeast
Ninja
Safiya Nygaard
Simply Nailogical
Tana Mongeau

Show of the Year

Chicken Girls
Escape the Night: Season 4
The Game Master
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones
The Philip DeFranco Show
REACT
Red Table Talk
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
The Try Guys

Collecting The Dead: Part 1 – Escape the Night S4 (Ep 1)Joey travels to purgatory to rescue “deceased” YouTubers of previous seasons from The Collector of The Dead, who has locked them in her museum. His mission takes a dark turn when he discovers there’s no way home. The group learns they must recover nine Jeweled Keys to open the Collector’s mysterious vault if they have any hope of survival. #ETN4 #EscapeTheNight 😈 OFFICIAL “Escape The Night” merch: https://www.crystalwolf.co/collections/escape-the-night 😈 Follow "Escape The Night" on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/escapethenight/?hl=en 😈 Follow "Escape The Night" on TWITTER: https://www.instagram.com/escapethenight/?hl=en Watch now with YouTube Premium – https://www.youtube.com/premium/originals. To see if Premium is available in your country, click here: https://goo.gl/A3HtfP2019-07-11T19:58:14.000Z

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween
Mordeo — CryptTV
Sam and Colby
Super Science Friends
Weird City

Animated

Andrei Terbea
Danny Casale
gen:LOCK
illymation
TheOdd1sOut

Breakout Creator

Danny Gonzalez
Joana Ceddia
LARRAY
Lizzy Capri
MrBeast

Comedy

Anwar Jibawi
CalebCity
Gus Johnson
Hannah Stocking
Jack Douglass

Documentary

The Brave — Great Big Story
BuzzFeed Unsolved Network
The Curse of Don’s Plum — New York Post
The Secret World of Jeffree Star — Shane Dawson
Stonewall: OutLoud — WOWPresents

The Secret World of Jeffree StarBINGE the ENTIRE SERIES! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUf2-sjGqQw&list=PLDs0tNoNYTz05R0xo7PCVc-RgL2fsJnGg PART 2 https://youtu.be/uxtT_6d0DWQ PART 3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLvb3pWk-rU SUBSCRIBE to JEFFREE https://www.youtube.com/user/jeffreestar Me & Jeffree’s Video on his channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPmZolscz2M Jeffree’s Makeup https://jeffreestarcosmetics.com/ Jeffree’s New Thirsty palette https://jeffreestarcosmetics.com/collections/summer-collection/products/thirsty-palette FOLLOW ANDREW https://www.instagram.com/andrewsiwicki/?hl=en New Podcast Episode: iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/shane-and-friends/id658136421?mt=2 SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/shaneandfriends/episode-139-jason-nash#t=0:01 NEW (VIDEO) PODCAST with JASON NASH! http://www.fullscreen.com or on the APP STORE: Fullscreen – You're In by Fullscreen, Inc. https://appsto.re/us/22Tt2.i Click here to watch my new short film, THE LOTTERY! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msZPZ50Jq9c CLICK HERE to get my NEW BOOK "It Gets Worse"! https://www.amazon.com/Gets-Worse-Collection-Essays/dp/1501132849 My Links My Other YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/user/ShaneDawsonTV Twitter – https://twitter.com/shanedawson Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/shanedawsonfans Snapchat – lolshanedawson Music.ly – shanedawsonsucks Merch – https://Amazon.com/ShaneDawson Business Contact: United Talent Agency T: 310.273.67002018-08-01T19:00:09.000Z

First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black

David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
JablinskiGames
Simply Nailogical
Tana Mongeau

International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)
Fischer’s-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)
Kento Bento (Hong Kong)
RackaRacka (Australia)
Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)

International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
L’atelier de Roxane (France)
MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Stacia Mar (Russia)

International: Latin America

Camila Loures (Brazil)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
enchufetv (Ecuador)
kevsho (Argentina)
Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

SERIES

Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood
Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Damaged Goods — VAM STUDIO
The Feels
Take One Thing Off — Scout Durwood

The Feels・S3E01・PROUD*2019 Streamy Award Nominee for Best Indie Series and Best Actor (Tim Manley)* In PROUD, Charlie and his boyfriend Brandon sit in bed on a Saturday morning, talking about their teeth, their childhoods, and their shame. How can we learn to truly take pride in who we are? THE FEELS is your daily dose of humanity. We’ll release a new episode every day of Pride Month. || SAY HELLO || YouTube – http://youtube.com/thefeelsshow Instagram – http://instagram.com/feelsshow Twitter – http://twitter.com/thefeelsshow Facebook – http://facebook.com/feelsshow Email — thefeelsshow@gmail.com || T-SHIRTS || http://etsy.com/shop/TheFeelsSwag #thefeelsshow #streamys #streamyawards2019-06-01T15:20:27.000Z

Scripted Series

Blame The Hero — Brandon Rogers
Chicken Girls — Brat TV
How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski — AwesomenessTV
Two Sides
You Decide — DeStorm Power

Unscripted Series

Escape the Night: Season 4 — Joey Graceffa
I Spent a Day With… — AnthonyPadilla
Middle Ground — Jubilee
Phone Swap
UNHhhh — WOWPresents

SUBJECT

Beauty

Brad Mondo
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Jeffree Star
Nikita Dragun

Dance

Dytto
Kyle Hanagami
Matt Steffanina
Nicole Laeno
WilldaBeast Adams

Fashion

bestdressed
Koleen Diaz
PatrickStarrr
Sierra Schultzzie
With Love, Leena

Food

Binging with Babish
Food Fears — Good Mythical Morning
Gordon Ramsay
Rosanna Pansino
Worth It — BuzzFeedVideo

Gaming

The Completionist
DashieGames
The Game Theorists
Girlfriend Reviews
PrestonPlayz

Super Paper Mario – A Flat Game with a Deep Story | The CompletionistSuper Paper Mario was a deviation of the Paper Mario RPG formula. When announced it was going that direction, it worried a lot of fans. Turning the game into a blended platformer with some RPG elements lead to a very creative Mario game. Navigating the 2D and 3D axis of the game is a lot of fun and has plenty of new opportunities to hide secrets. And the plot of this game actually gets a bit dark. Luigi, your own brother, gets brainwashed and because a villain known as Mr. L. Plenty more to discuss in my Super Paper Mario review! Let me know what you thought about my Super Paper Mario review! Subscribe: http://bit.ly/SubscribeThatOneVideoGamer NEW and exclusive content when you support Our Patreon: https://Patreon.com/TheCompletionist WE GOT MERCH! https://thecompletionist.com/ Watch Us On Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thecompletionist Find Us On Reddit: http://bit.ly/TheCompletionist_RD Follow Us On Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheCompletionist_TW Like Us On Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheCompletionist_FB Follow Us On Instagram: http://bit.ly/TheCompletionist_IG The Completionist Theme By Elite Ferrex – http://eliteferrex.bandcamp.com Watch more game reviews and episodes like my Super Paper Mario review and other Nintendo games on my channel below! | The Completionist https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatOneVideoGamer #Mario #PaperMario #SuperPaperMario2019-11-30T20:00:04.000Z

Health and Wellness

Doctor Mike
The Fitness Marshall
Jay Shetty
Kati Morton
Prince Ea

Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay
Guava Juice
The Holderness Family
JoJo Siwa
The LaBrant Fam

Lifestyle

Brent Rivera
Bretman Rock
Niki and Gabi
Rickey Thompson
Safiya Nygaard

News

Business Insider Today
NowThis
The Philip DeFranco Show
Some More News
The Young Turks

Pop Culture

Fan Survey — Teen Vogue
Hot Ones — First We Feast
IMDb Me — IMDb
REACT
Sneaker Shopping — Complex

The Hot Ones Holiday Special 2019 | Hot OnesSanta Sean is back in the Hot Ones Museum of Curiosities, and you know what that means—it’s time to look back at Season 10, crack open the fan mailbag, and answer your burning questions. Hear about Sean’s favorite Hot Ones memes, his top 5 movies of 2019, and much more. Happy holidays, spicelords! None of this would be possible without you. Stay tuned for more Truth or Dab action before the year comes to a close! BUY THE LAST DAB XXX NOW: https://heatonist.com/products/hot-ones-the-last-dab?variant=378416136201 BUY THE CLASSIC HOT ONES HOT SAUCE NOW: https://bit.ly/2Q1VfIh BUY LOS CALIENTES HOT SAUCE NOW: https://bit.ly/2LMDxqS NEW HOT ONES MERCH AVAILABLE NOW: https://bit.ly/2AIS271 SIGN UP for the Hot Ones Monthly Hot Sauce Subscription box: https://bit.ly/2veY50P Subscribe to First We Feast on YouTube: http://goo.gl/UxFzhK Check out more of First We Feast here: http://firstwefeast.com/ https://twitter.com/firstwefeast https://www.facebook.com/FirstWeFeast http://instagram.com/firstwefeast First We Feast videos offer an iconoclastic view into the culinary world, taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the country's best chefs and finding the unexpected places where food and pop culture intersect.2019-12-12T16:00:00.000Z

Science and Education

AntsCanada
Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell
Mark Rober
Mind Field: Season 3 — Vsauce
SciShow

Sports

Deestroying
Donut Media
Kristopher London
The NBA Storyteller
People Are Awesome

Technology

iJustine
Marques Brownlee
Sara Dietschy
TechKaboom
Unbox Therapy

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

DrLupo
Ninja
shroud
Tfue

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lil Tecca
Lizzo

PODCAST

Podcast

H3 Podcast
Impaulsive
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE

Acting

Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
DeStorm Power – You Decide
Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Tim Manley – The Feels

BLAME THE HERO – Ep 1: The Worst EndingOFFICIAL MERCH NOW AVAILABLE: https://shop.bbtv.com/collections/brandon-rogers IG: @brandonbored TWITTER: @BrandonLOVESYOU Shot by JOE VULPIS: https://www.youtube.com/ughitsjoe Produced by MORGAN ROGER: @iammorganroger Written by: BRANDON ROGERS ADAM NEYLAN Guest starring: JINKX MONSOON VINCENT MARCUS MICHAEL HENRY2019-03-02T22:26:16.000Z

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! — David Dobrik
Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! — Molly Burke
PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL — PatrickStarrr
Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! — Rebecca Zamolo
Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings – Ariana Grande — Sofie Dossi

Ensemble Cast

Escape the Night: Season 4 — Joey Graceffa
MrBeast
The Try Guys
The Valleyfolk
Vlog Squad — David Dobrik

CRAFT

Cinematography

Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It — BuzzFeedVideo
Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
Jake Koehler – DALLMYD
Josh Cassidy – Deep Look
Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

Costume Design

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland
Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History
Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4
Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling

Directing

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
David Dobrik – David Dobrik
Hannah Lehmann – Two Sides
Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling

Two SidesA young couple navigates a breakup in this innovative series told from both characters’ points of view at the same time. Produced by New Form. Subscribe to Two Sides, right here: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/Two_Sides/35191072512019-06-27T04:55:37.000Z

Editing

David Dobrik – David Dobrik
Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills
Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
Marc Schneider, Alex “Sedge” Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists
Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4

Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals
Buttered Side Down
Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale
Jody Steel – Jody Steel
Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry

Writing

Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst
Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy
Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum
Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History
Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders

SOCIAL GOOD

Company or Brand

Ellen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler
WWE – Connor’s Cure – Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Zillow – Finding Home in America — ATTN:

Creator

21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled
King Bach – RuJohn Foundation
Markiplier – My Friend’s Place

Nonprofit or NGO

Explore.org
It Gets Better Project
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – St. Jude PLAY LIVE

BRAND

Brand Engagement

Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle — Collab
#FindMyiD – Clinique
Barbie – Mattel Digital Engagement Group
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
Peace Props – Peace Tea

Branded Content: Series

The Purple Boys – Purple — Tim and Eric
Cold As Balls – Old Spice
Road to Wizdom – AARP — Washington Wizards
Science of Mortal Kombat – Mortal Kombat — Because Science
Will It Clog? – Liquid-Plumr — VAT19

Purple Boys – Ideal Sleep Solutions and Zonk Strategies (Episode 1 of 6)The Purple Boys, Geno (Eric Wareheim) and Quirky (Tim Heidecker), take you through their ideal sleep solutions and zonk strategies that will help you beat the Sunday Scaries. Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/c/Purple?sub_confirmation=1 Get zonked: https://purple.com/purple-boys Episode 2 is dropping on July 27th, 2018. But if you need more zonk strategies, check out the Purple Boys Podcast: https://purple.com/purple-boys About the Purple Boys: Geno Purple (Eric Wareheim) Co-founder of the Purple Boys, Geno is passionate about ridding people of their Sunday Scaries and spending time subconsciously in New Orleans, listening to brass bands and enjoying local fare like crawdads and gumbo. Quirky Purple (Tim Heidecker) The other half of the Purple Boys, Quirky was first introduced to better sleep in college, where Geno trained him day and night while all the other college boys and girls were out playing, boozing it up, and eating cheesesteaks. Get zonked: https://purple.com/purple-boys2018-07-20T17:06:51.000Z

Branded Content: Video

Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials – Marc Jacobs Beauty
Jurassic World as a Chain Reaction Machine – Jurassic World — WatchMojo
Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp – United States Marine Corps
Rabbit Hole – HTC Vive — FaZe Clan
The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies At Google – Google I/O

Emerging Platform

Jimmy Fallon ‘Tell Me A Joke’ – Amazon Alexa
#findyourmagic – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield – MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings
Tasty x eko – Walmart — BuzzFeed
WrestleMania Kickoff – WWE

Influencer Campaign

#MyTruth #MyCalvins – Calvin Klein
Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
Look, there’s no reason not to use Honey – Honey
Ryan’s World x Colgate – Colgate — Ryan ToysReview

Social Good Campaign

Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) – AT&T It Can Wait — FBE
Because of You – Ad Council — Brat
Finding Home in America – Zillow — ATTN:
Generation Good – Cheerios — Ellen Digital Network
Let’s Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) – We Are Sikhs — Funny Or Die

