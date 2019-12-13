2019 Streamy Awards Winners & Nominees Full List

The Streamy Awards are an annual honor given out to the best in U.S. web television as chosen by the Streamys Blue Ribbon Panel, though new in 2019 are three international categories — Asia Pacific, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Latin America.

Nearly 50 awards will be handed out during the ninth annual Streamys. Over 30 awards were announced Wednesday (Dec. 11) at the Streamys Premiere Awards event in Santa Monica. Sixteen additional categories will be awarded live Friday (Dec. 13) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Watch the live stream here.

German pop sensation Kim Petras, in the midst of her “The Clarity Tour,” will be on hand to perform her hit “Icy.”

Presenters at this year’s show include Kalen Allen, Marques Brownlee, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gabbie Hanna, Paris Hilton, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, Paris Hilton, Derek Hough, iJustine, Gus Johnson, Kate the Chemist, Collins Key, Kian & JC, Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Larray, LaurDIY, Elle Mills, Casey Neistat, Nikita Dragun, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie and Jay Shetty.

The nominees are below, winners names are bolded.

AUDIENCE CHOICE

Creator of the Year

Collins Key

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Loren Gray

MrBeast

Ninja

Safiya Nygaard

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau

Show of the Year

Chicken Girls

Escape the Night: Season 4

The Game Master

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones

The Philip DeFranco Show

REACT

Red Table Talk

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

The Try Guys

Collecting The Dead: Part 1 – Escape the Night S4 (Ep 1)Joey travels to purgatory to rescue “deceased” YouTubers of previous seasons from The Collector of The Dead, who has locked them in her museum. His mission takes a dark turn when he discovers there’s no way home. The group learns they must recover nine Jeweled Keys to open the Collector’s mysterious vault if they have any hope of survival. #ETN4 #EscapeTheNight 😈 OFFICIAL “Escape The Night” merch: https://www.crystalwolf.co/collections/escape-the-night 😈 Follow "Escape The Night" on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/escapethenight/?hl=en 😈 Follow "Escape The Night" on TWITTER: https://www.instagram.com/escapethenight/?hl=en Watch now with YouTube Premium – https://www.youtube.com/premium/originals. To see if Premium is available in your country, click here: https://goo.gl/A3HtfP 2019-07-11T19:58:14.000Z

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween

Mordeo — CryptTV

Sam and Colby

Super Science Friends

Weird City

Animated

Andrei Terbea

Danny Casale

gen:LOCK

illymation

TheOdd1sOut

Breakout Creator

Danny Gonzalez

Joana Ceddia

LARRAY

Lizzy Capri

MrBeast

Comedy

Anwar Jibawi

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Hannah Stocking

Jack Douglass

Documentary

The Brave — Great Big Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved Network

The Curse of Don’s Plum — New York Post

The Secret World of Jeffree Star — Shane Dawson

Stonewall: OutLoud — WOWPresents

The Secret World of Jeffree StarBINGE the ENTIRE SERIES! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUf2-sjGqQw&list=PLDs0tNoNYTz05R0xo7PCVc-RgL2fsJnGg PART 2 https://youtu.be/uxtT_6d0DWQ PART 3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLvb3pWk-rU SUBSCRIBE to JEFFREE https://www.youtube.com/user/jeffreestar Me & Jeffree’s Video on his channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPmZolscz2M Jeffree’s Makeup https://jeffreestarcosmetics.com/ Jeffree’s New Thirsty palette https://jeffreestarcosmetics.com/collections/summer-collection/products/thirsty-palette FOLLOW ANDREW https://www.instagram.com/andrewsiwicki/?hl=en New Podcast Episode: iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/shane-and-friends/id658136421?mt=2 SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/shaneandfriends/episode-139-jason-nash#t=0:01 NEW (VIDEO) PODCAST with JASON NASH! http://www.fullscreen.com or on the APP STORE: Fullscreen – You're In by Fullscreen, Inc. https://appsto.re/us/22Tt2.i Click here to watch my new short film, THE LOTTERY! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msZPZ50Jq9c CLICK HERE to get my NEW BOOK "It Gets Worse"! https://www.amazon.com/Gets-Worse-Collection-Essays/dp/1501132849 My Links My Other YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/user/ShaneDawsonTV Twitter – https://twitter.com/shanedawson Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/shanedawsonfans Snapchat – lolshanedawson Music.ly – shanedawsonsucks Merch – https://Amazon.com/ShaneDawson Business Contact: United Talent Agency T: 310.273.6700 2018-08-01T19:00:09.000Z

First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

JablinskiGames

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau

International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)

Fischer’s-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)

Kento Bento (Hong Kong)

RackaRacka (Australia)

Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)

International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

L’atelier de Roxane (France)

MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Stacia Mar (Russia)

International: Latin America

Camila Loures (Brazil)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

enchufetv (Ecuador)

kevsho (Argentina)

Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

SERIES

Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood

Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Damaged Goods — VAM STUDIO

The Feels

Take One Thing Off — Scout Durwood

The Feels・S3E01・PROUD*2019 Streamy Award Nominee for Best Indie Series and Best Actor (Tim Manley)* In PROUD, Charlie and his boyfriend Brandon sit in bed on a Saturday morning, talking about their teeth, their childhoods, and their shame. How can we learn to truly take pride in who we are? THE FEELS is your daily dose of humanity. We’ll release a new episode every day of Pride Month. || SAY HELLO || YouTube – http://youtube.com/thefeelsshow Instagram – http://instagram.com/feelsshow Twitter – http://twitter.com/thefeelsshow Facebook – http://facebook.com/feelsshow Email — thefeelsshow@gmail.com || T-SHIRTS || http://etsy.com/shop/TheFeelsSwag #thefeelsshow #streamys #streamyawards 2019-06-01T15:20:27.000Z

Scripted Series

Blame The Hero — Brandon Rogers

Chicken Girls — Brat TV

How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski — AwesomenessTV

Two Sides

You Decide — DeStorm Power

Unscripted Series

Escape the Night: Season 4 — Joey Graceffa

I Spent a Day With… — AnthonyPadilla

Middle Ground — Jubilee

Phone Swap

UNHhhh — WOWPresents

SUBJECT

Beauty

Brad Mondo

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Jeffree Star

Nikita Dragun

Dance

Dytto

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Nicole Laeno

WilldaBeast Adams

Fashion

bestdressed

Koleen Diaz

PatrickStarrr

Sierra Schultzzie

With Love, Leena

Food

Binging with Babish

Food Fears — Good Mythical Morning

Gordon Ramsay

Rosanna Pansino

Worth It — BuzzFeedVideo

Gaming

The Completionist

DashieGames

The Game Theorists

Girlfriend Reviews

PrestonPlayz

Super Paper Mario – A Flat Game with a Deep Story | The CompletionistSuper Paper Mario was a deviation of the Paper Mario RPG formula. When announced it was going that direction, it worried a lot of fans. Turning the game into a blended platformer with some RPG elements lead to a very creative Mario game. Navigating the 2D and 3D axis of the game is a lot of fun and has plenty of new opportunities to hide secrets. And the plot of this game actually gets a bit dark. Luigi, your own brother, gets brainwashed and because a villain known as Mr. L. Plenty more to discuss in my Super Paper Mario review! Let me know what you thought about my Super Paper Mario review! Subscribe: http://bit.ly/SubscribeThatOneVideoGamer NEW and exclusive content when you support Our Patreon: https://Patreon.com/TheCompletionist WE GOT MERCH! https://thecompletionist.com/ Watch Us On Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thecompletionist Find Us On Reddit: http://bit.ly/TheCompletionist_RD Follow Us On Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheCompletionist_TW Like Us On Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheCompletionist_FB Follow Us On Instagram: http://bit.ly/TheCompletionist_IG The Completionist Theme By Elite Ferrex – http://eliteferrex.bandcamp.com Watch more game reviews and episodes like my Super Paper Mario review and other Nintendo games on my channel below! | The Completionist https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatOneVideoGamer #Mario #PaperMario #SuperPaperMario 2019-11-30T20:00:04.000Z

Health and Wellness

Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

Jay Shetty

Kati Morton

Prince Ea

Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay

Guava Juice

The Holderness Family

JoJo Siwa

The LaBrant Fam

Lifestyle

Brent Rivera

Bretman Rock

Niki and Gabi

Rickey Thompson

Safiya Nygaard

News

Business Insider Today

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show

Some More News

The Young Turks

Pop Culture

Fan Survey — Teen Vogue

Hot Ones — First We Feast

IMDb Me — IMDb

REACT

Sneaker Shopping — Complex

The Hot Ones Holiday Special 2019 | Hot OnesSanta Sean is back in the Hot Ones Museum of Curiosities, and you know what that means—it’s time to look back at Season 10, crack open the fan mailbag, and answer your burning questions. Hear about Sean’s favorite Hot Ones memes, his top 5 movies of 2019, and much more. Happy holidays, spicelords! None of this would be possible without you. Stay tuned for more Truth or Dab action before the year comes to a close! BUY THE LAST DAB XXX NOW: https://heatonist.com/products/hot-ones-the-last-dab?variant=378416136201 BUY THE CLASSIC HOT ONES HOT SAUCE NOW: https://bit.ly/2Q1VfIh BUY LOS CALIENTES HOT SAUCE NOW: https://bit.ly/2LMDxqS NEW HOT ONES MERCH AVAILABLE NOW: https://bit.ly/2AIS271 SIGN UP for the Hot Ones Monthly Hot Sauce Subscription box: https://bit.ly/2veY50P Subscribe to First We Feast on YouTube: http://goo.gl/UxFzhK Check out more of First We Feast here: http://firstwefeast.com/ https://twitter.com/firstwefeast https://www.facebook.com/FirstWeFeast http://instagram.com/firstwefeast First We Feast videos offer an iconoclastic view into the culinary world, taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the country's best chefs and finding the unexpected places where food and pop culture intersect. 2019-12-12T16:00:00.000Z

Science and Education

AntsCanada

Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell

Mark Rober

Mind Field: Season 3 — Vsauce

SciShow

Sports

Deestroying

Donut Media

Kristopher London

The NBA Storyteller

People Are Awesome

Technology

iJustine

Marques Brownlee

Sara Dietschy

TechKaboom

Unbox Therapy

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

DrLupo

Ninja

shroud

Tfue

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Tecca

Lizzo

PODCAST

Podcast

H3 Podcast

Impaulsive

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE

Acting

Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

DeStorm Power – You Decide

Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Tim Manley – The Feels

BLAME THE HERO – Ep 1: The Worst EndingOFFICIAL MERCH NOW AVAILABLE: https://shop.bbtv.com/collections/brandon-rogers IG: @brandonbored TWITTER: @BrandonLOVESYOU Shot by JOE VULPIS: https://www.youtube.com/ughitsjoe Produced by MORGAN ROGER: @iammorganroger Written by: BRANDON ROGERS ADAM NEYLAN Guest starring: JINKX MONSOON VINCENT MARCUS MICHAEL HENRY 2019-03-02T22:26:16.000Z

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! — David Dobrik

Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! — Molly Burke

PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL — PatrickStarrr

Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! — Rebecca Zamolo

Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings – Ariana Grande — Sofie Dossi

Ensemble Cast

Escape the Night: Season 4 — Joey Graceffa

MrBeast

The Try Guys

The Valleyfolk

Vlog Squad — David Dobrik

CRAFT

Cinematography

Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It — BuzzFeedVideo

Devin Graham – devinsupertramp

Jake Koehler – DALLMYD

Josh Cassidy – Deep Look

Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

Costume Design

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland

Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History

Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4

Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling

Directing

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade

David Dobrik – David Dobrik

Hannah Lehmann – Two Sides

Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling

Two SidesA young couple navigates a breakup in this innovative series told from both characters’ points of view at the same time. Produced by New Form. Subscribe to Two Sides, right here: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/Two_Sides/3519107251 2019-06-27T04:55:37.000Z

Editing

David Dobrik – David Dobrik

Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills

Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain

Marc Schneider, Alex “Sedge” Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists

Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4

Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals

Buttered Side Down

Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale

Jody Steel – Jody Steel

Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry

Writing

Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst

Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy

Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum

Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History

Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders

SOCIAL GOOD

Company or Brand

Ellen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler

WWE – Connor’s Cure – Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Zillow – Finding Home in America — ATTN:

Creator

21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled

King Bach – RuJohn Foundation

Markiplier – My Friend’s Place

Nonprofit or NGO

Explore.org

It Gets Better Project

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – St. Jude PLAY LIVE

BRAND

Brand Engagement

Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle — Collab

#FindMyiD – Clinique

Barbie – Mattel Digital Engagement Group

David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek

Peace Props – Peace Tea

Branded Content: Series

The Purple Boys – Purple — Tim and Eric

Cold As Balls – Old Spice

Road to Wizdom – AARP — Washington Wizards

Science of Mortal Kombat – Mortal Kombat — Because Science

Will It Clog? – Liquid-Plumr — VAT19

Purple Boys – Ideal Sleep Solutions and Zonk Strategies (Episode 1 of 6)The Purple Boys, Geno (Eric Wareheim) and Quirky (Tim Heidecker), take you through their ideal sleep solutions and zonk strategies that will help you beat the Sunday Scaries. Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/c/Purple?sub_confirmation=1 Get zonked: https://purple.com/purple-boys Episode 2 is dropping on July 27th, 2018. But if you need more zonk strategies, check out the Purple Boys Podcast: https://purple.com/purple-boys About the Purple Boys: Geno Purple (Eric Wareheim) Co-founder of the Purple Boys, Geno is passionate about ridding people of their Sunday Scaries and spending time subconsciously in New Orleans, listening to brass bands and enjoying local fare like crawdads and gumbo. Quirky Purple (Tim Heidecker) The other half of the Purple Boys, Quirky was first introduced to better sleep in college, where Geno trained him day and night while all the other college boys and girls were out playing, boozing it up, and eating cheesesteaks. Get zonked: https://purple.com/purple-boys 2018-07-20T17:06:51.000Z

Branded Content: Video

Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials – Marc Jacobs Beauty

Jurassic World as a Chain Reaction Machine – Jurassic World — WatchMojo

Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp – United States Marine Corps

Rabbit Hole – HTC Vive — FaZe Clan

The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies At Google – Google I/O

Emerging Platform

Jimmy Fallon ‘Tell Me A Joke’ – Amazon Alexa

#findyourmagic – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield – MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings

Tasty x eko – Walmart — BuzzFeed

WrestleMania Kickoff – WWE

Influencer Campaign

#MyTruth #MyCalvins – Calvin Klein

Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle

David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek

Look, there’s no reason not to use Honey – Honey

Ryan’s World x Colgate – Colgate — Ryan ToysReview

Social Good Campaign

Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) – AT&T It Can Wait — FBE

Because of You – Ad Council — Brat

Finding Home in America – Zillow — ATTN:

Generation Good – Cheerios — Ellen Digital Network

Let’s Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) – We Are Sikhs — Funny Or Die

