Is Subway Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Subway will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day this year, so if you’re looking for a “Five-Dollar Footlong” to hold you over until Christmas dinner on Wednesday, you might be out of luck.

Although most Subway locations will be closed on Christmas Day, some stores may remain open with limited hours during the holiday, depending on your location. Since the sandwich restaurant is chain-operated, the hours and holiday schedule may vary, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.

Keep reading for details on Subway holiday hours of operation:

Subway Will be Open Until 3 p.m. on Tuesday & Closed on Wednesday

After calling a few local Subway restaurants, Heavy was informed that the hours will definitely be reduced on Christmas Eve, so if you want to grab a sandwich Tuesday afternoon, you’ll have to grab one before 3 p.m. Again, those hours will likely vary depending on your location, but most places typically close in the early evening to allow the employees to celebrate the holiday with family.

According to Store Holiday Hours, the majority of Subway restaurants generally stay open on the following holidays, although reduced hours may apply:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Sunday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Black Friday

– Cyber Monday

– Christmas Eve

– New Year’s Eve

Although Thanksgiving is not listed above, Heavy reached out to Subway’s PR office last month to inquire about the holiday hours. A representative of the franchise wrote, “Each Subway restaurant is individually owned and operated so participation may vary as the owners determine holiday hours. However, we do encourage guests to use the store locator page here to contact their local restaurant for hours and availability.”

The stores Heavy contacted also noted that they will have reduced hours on New Year’s Eve, and will also be open on New Year’s Day, although they will open slightly later in the day on January 1. Again, we always recommend calling ahead to confirm the hours before heading out to your local store so you don’t waste a trip.

The Subway brand started more than 50 years ago when Dr. Peter Buck, a nuclear physicist, teamed up with college freshman Fred DeLuca to open a submarine sandwich shop, according to the Subway website. Buck thought the sandwich shop would help DeLuca pay for his college tuition, so Buck provided an initial investment of $1,000, and the two forged a business relationship that the franchise claims “changed the landscape of the fast food industry and the lives of thousands.”

The sandwich chain has three core values included in their mission statement, including to always provide exceptional service to guests, to provide the highest quality menu items at affordable prices, and to keep operating costs as low as possible to ensure customers have the best experience imaginable.

“These early principles continue to serve as the foundation for Subway restaurants around the world,” the website states.