When is the Supernatural Season 15 Midseason Finale?

Supernatural will be taking a midseason break following next week’s December 12 episode, titled “Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven.” The show will return for the second half of its 15th and final season on January 16, 2020.

While the Winchesters will be back in January after a short winter break, they’ll be taking another break following the February 13 episode, according to SPN Hunters. The show has taken a second break every year for the last few seasons, usually in February or March, to allow for more time to film the final episodes, so it’s not unusual to expect a second break before the season wraps up, SPN Hunters reports,

The show will then return for its final run in mid-March, and will be moving from Thursday nights to Monday nights upon its return. Fans can expect the slot change to take place on Monday, March 16, when the show returns for the last time. It should be noted that IMDb shows a fourth break between April 6 and May 4, but it’s unclear at this time if those dates are set in stone or not.

Here’s what you need to know about the last two Supernatural midseason finale episodes, and why the show is ending after season 15:

There Are Two More Episodes Before the Midseason Break

The synopsis for tonight’s December 5 episode, titled “Last Call,” reads, “Dean goes off on his own to take on a case. Meanwhile, Castiel has an idea of how he can help Sam track down Chuck.”

The midseason finale episode, titled “Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven,” will air on December 12 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The CW synopsis for the episode reads, “Sam, Dean and Castiel’s continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.”

The rest of the Season 15 episodes have no descriptions at this time; however, there is a tentative schedule for the remaining episodes on IMDb. You can check out the air dates for the episodes below, but note that the dates may change depending on network schedule updates before the finale:

Episode 15.9 airs Thursday, January 16, 2020

Episode 15.10 airs Thursday, January 23, 2020

Episode 15.11 airs Thursday, January 30, 2020

Episode 15.12 airs Thursday, February 6, 2020

Episode 15.13 airs Thursday, February 13, 2020

Episode 15.14 airs Monday, March 16, 2020

Episode 15.15 airs Monday, March 23, 2020

Episode 15.16 airs Monday, March 30, 2020

Episode 15.17 airs Monday, April 6, 2020

IMDb shows yet another break between April 6 and May 4, so the final three episodes (15.18-15.20) of the series will air on May 4, May 11 and May 18 respectively, according to the site. However, due to it being the series finale, it wouldn’t be surprising if the dates were to change before the end.

Supernatural is Coming to an End After Season 15

The decision to cancel the show after Season 15 wasn’t an easy one, according to the cast. Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester, said it was a “community based” decision to end the series, but his on-screen brother Dean, played by actor Jensen Ackles, noted that the cast, crew, writers, showrunners and producers had been discussing the end for some time.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out,” he said during VegasCon 2019.

Executive Producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb did not address the reason behind their decision to cancel the show in their official statement, although they did praise the dedication of the entire cast and crew during the last 15 years of filming.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show, both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime,” they said in a statement released to USA Today. “We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the sendoff they deserve.”

