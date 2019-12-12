How Many Episodes Are Left in Supernatural Season 15 After Tonight?

Supernatural will be taking a mid-season 15 break after tonight’s episode, titled “Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven.” The show will return in the new year for the second half of it’s final season on January 16, 2020. Season 15 features a total of 20 episodes altogether, so after tonight’s episode, there will be 12 episodes left for fans to enjoy before the series comes to an end in May.

The mid-season finale episode will air tonight, December 12, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The CW synopsis for the episode reads, “Sam, Dean and Castiel’s continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.”

Here’s what we know about the Season 15 schedule:

There Will Be Two More Breaks After Tonight’s Episode

While the Winchesters will be back in January after a short winter break, they’ll be taking another break following the February 13 episode, which is episode 13, according to SPN Hunters. The show has taken a second break every year for the last few seasons to allow for more time to film the final episodes, so it’s not unusual to expect a second (or even third) break before the season wraps up, especially considering the show is coming to an end after Season 15.

The show will then return for another four-week run in mid-March, and will be moving from Thursday nights to Monday nights upon its return. Fans can expect the slot change to take place on Monday, March 16, when the show returns after its second break. IMDb shows yet another break between April 6 and May 4, likely to prepare last-minute edits for the final three episodes.

Keep Reading for Season 15 Episode Descriptions & Schedule Updates

Although not all of the episode descriptions are available at this time, we will continue updating this post as more information is known about each of the remaining Season 15 episodes. Check out the episode titles and descriptions below: (Warning: there might be some light spoilers in the episode descriptions. Skip ahead to the last header if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

EPISODE 15.1, BACK AND TO THE FUTURE: “Picking up where we left off last season, Sam, Dean and Castiel are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.”

EPISODE 15.2, RAISING HELL: “Dean, Castiel and Sam call on Rowena to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist by Ketch.”



EPISODE 15.3, THE RUPTURE: “Sam and Dean, together with Rowena, work tirelessly to keep all of hell from breaking loose; Castiel cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal.”



EPISODE 15.4, ATOMIC MONSTERS: “Sam and Dean investigate the mysterious death of a girl and the disappearance of another.”



EPISODE 15.5, PROVERBS 17:3: “Sam and Dean’s routine case turns out to be anything but.”



EPISODE 15.6, GOLDEN TIME: “Sam and Dean are visited by an old friend; Castiel investigates the disappearance of a local teen.”



EPISODE 15.7, LAST CALL: “Dean goes off on his own to take on a case. Meanwhile, Castiel has an idea of how he can help Sam track down Chuck.”



EPISODE 15.8, OUR FATHER, WHO AREN’T IN HEAVEN: “Sam, Dean and Castiel’s continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.”



Season 15 Has a Total of 20 Episodes at This Time

The rest of the Season 15 episodes have no descriptions at this time; however, there is a tentative schedule for the remaining episodes on IMDb. You can check out the air dates for the episodes below, but note that the dates may change depending on network schedule updates before the finale:

Episode 15.9 airs Thursday, January 16, 2020 Episode 15.10 airs Thursday, January 23, 2020 Episode 15.11 airs Thursday, January 30, 2020 Episode 15.12 airs Thursday, February 6, 2020 Episode 15.13 airs Thursday, February 13, 2020 Episode 15.14 airs Monday, March 16, 2020 Episode 15.15 airs Monday, March 23, 2020 Episode 15.16 airs Monday, March 30, 2020 Episode 15.17 airs Monday, April 6, 2020 Episode 15.18 airs Monday, May 4, 2020 Episode 15.19 airs Monday, May 11, 2020 Episode 15.20 (the series finale) airs Monday, May 18, 2020



Tune in tonight, December 12 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the mid-season finale of Supernatural Season 15. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: ‘See’ Season 2 Renewal Details & Update: When Will the Show Return?

