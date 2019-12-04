‘Survivor’ Elimination Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Tonight? 12/4/2019

On the last episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, things got crazy when Lauren Beck convinced nearly everyone to sit out the Immunity Challenge because of her Island of the Idols offer from Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine. In the end, she got an Idol that she immediately played, only to have no votes cast against her.

Karishma Patel had seven votes cast against her, but her idol negated those, leaving Elizabeth Beisel and Janet Carbin in a 1-1 tie. Upon a revote, Elizabeth was sent packing. Who will be voted out this week on the episode titled “A Very Simple Plan”?

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Survivor and do not want to be spoiled on tonight’s episode.

All times Eastern.

READ NEXT: Dan Spilo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know