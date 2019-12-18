Survivor Season 39 Finale & Reunion Date, Time & Channel

The 39th season of Survivor is down to its final five contestants. It has been a tumultuous season, with castaway Dan Spilo being removed for inappropriate behavior, something that has never happened in the show’s two decades on the air.

Spilo’s removal came after an incident involving his inappropriate touching of a producer; he previously was taken to task by contestant Kellee Kim for inappropriate touching but nothing was done to Spilo at that point and Kim was voted out of the game by her tribemates.

But that wasn’t the only dramatic thing that happened this season. There were the usual blindsides and betrayals, but also several Tribal Councils that touched on female empowerment, the #MeToo movement, race relations and more. It was truly a groundbreaking season of reality TV and the finale should be no different.

Here’s what you need to know about the Survivor: Island of the Idols finale and reunion special.

Survivor Season 39 Finale & Reunion Date & Time: The two-hour finale airs Wednesday, December 18, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the one-hour reunion special at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Survivor Season 39 Finale & Reunion Channel: CBS has aired all 39 seasons of Survivor and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Survivor – Finale/Reunion Special (Preview)Find out who will be crowned the winner of Survivor, and hear from this season's cast on the Reunion Special, Wednesday, at 8/7c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:http://bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:http://bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1JQxaq9 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall on the CBS Television Network. In a SURVIVOR first, the 31st season, themed Second Chance, will feature 20 castaways, chosen by the fans, who return to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the one million dollar prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 2019-12-14T19:28:42.000Z

Survivor Season 39 Finale Details: The final episode is titled “Mama, Look at Me Now” and it will whittle the final five down to the final three, who will then face the jury’s scrutiny before the final vote.

The final five is made up of four original Vokai tribe members: Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Noura Salman, and Tommy Sheehan, and one original Lairo member in Dean Kowalski.

As it stands right now, both Dean and Tommy know they have no shot of winning if they are sitting next to either Lauren or Janet at the end because those two women are just too well-liked not to win. And Lauren and Janet know that too, so they have aligned together as each other’s only hope of going to the finals.

So really the big question is which duo can get Noura to vote with them? The previews make it look as though the final test from Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine will make things very interesting, plus the immunity challenge preview sees Tommy and Dean get out to an early lead, which could spell trouble for the ladies.

Survivor – Finale/Reunion Special (Sneak Peek)Find out who will be crowned the winner of Survivor, and hear from this season's cast on the Reunion Special, Wednesday, at 8/7c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:http://bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:http://bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1JQxaq9 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall on the CBS Television Network. In a SURVIVOR first, the 31st season, themed Second Chance, will feature 20 castaways, chosen by the fans, who return to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the one million dollar prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 2019-12-18T01:00:06.000Z

Survivor Season 39 Reunion Details: In the first time ever, the normally live reunion special will not be live. It will be pre-taped four hours before the show airs. Entertainment Weekly reports that a source close to the production says CBS made the decision due to the sensitive nature of the material happening on the season as well as security concerns and making sure the contestants feel safe and comfortable discussing what happened during the game.

While it will be pre-taped, the program is expected to air in its entirety without edits, much like how late-night talk shows go live-to-tape a few hours before air time.

Furthermore, removed contestant Spilo was not invited to the reunion. Sources tell PEOPLE that he was told by the CBS legal department after his ouster from the show that he would not be allowed at the reunion; sources also tell the magazine that several contestants are having second thoughts about attending.

READ NEXT: Elaine Stott: 5 Fast Facts to Know