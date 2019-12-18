‘Survivor’ Season 39 Finale & Reunion Live Recap & Spoilers

It has all come down to this, Survivor fans. The final five is set and it’s time to find out who can outwit, outplay, and outlast on his or her way to becoming the sole survivor.

The castaways left standing at this point are four original Vokai tribe members: Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Noura Salman, and Tommy Sheehan, and one original Lairo member in Dean Kowalski. At the end of last week’s episode, castaway Dan Spilo was removed from the game for an “incident” involving a producer. This was his second incident of inappropriate touching; earlier int he season, contestant Kellee Kim expressed her discomfort and dismay at the fact that he wouldn’t stop touching her when she had asked him not to.

But Spilo remained in the game at that point and Kim was voted out. However, a second incident with a producer got SPilo booted from the game, a Survivor first. In another first for the show, the “live” reunion is not live at all — it is being taped several hours before the finale airs to ensure the safety and comfort of the contestants who are there.

So follow along here with our live recap of the finale and reunion, but be warned of spoilers. Stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

