‘Survivor’ Spoilers for Season 39, Episode 13 ‘Just Go For It’

The latest Survivor: Island of the Idols episode featured the loved ones visit, which is always a total tearjerker. But then the game quickly got back on track, with one person deciding her alliance needed to be broken up after she saw where she ranked within it — but she couldn’t keep her wits about her long enough to pull off a blindside and everything went completely off the rails at Tribal Council. It was insane! Read on to find out what’s in store next week.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up with Survivor Season 39, episode 12, and do not want to be spoiled for episode 13, titled “Just Go For It” and airing Dec. 13.

In the preview for next week, Noura Salman is on everybody’s radar as a “basket case,” as Elaine Stott so elegantly puts it. But she affectionally adds, “But who doesn’t love a crazy woman?”

Can Noura bounce back from her antics this week? She certainly shook things up at Tribal Council on Wednesday’s (Dec. 4) episode, but then Karishma went home anyway and it looked as though all of Noura’s theatrics were totally pointless. Honestly, she’s probably a good person to keep around because she’s not well-liked enough to win the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Tommy Sheehan assures Lauren Becky that “no one is coming for [her]” and that no one even can come for her. But then he privately says, “I need her out of this game because she’s gonna win.”

Now, was he talking about Lauren there? Hard to say. Based on the way previews are usually edited, he probably wasn’t. But Lauren is definitely one of the top people left where you say to yourself they need to go because they’re going to win. He could also be talking about Janet Carbin, though. She’s a strong competitor and extremely well-liked. If Janet makes it to the finals, she will win easily.

Tune in next week at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS to find out which castaways will be left standing for the Dec. 18 two-hour finale and live reunion special.

