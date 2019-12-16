Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert Live Stream, TV Information

The 16th annual Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert may have filmed a year ago, but it is airing Monday (Dec. 16) and Thursday (Dec. 19) and features a very special guest this year — Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. Read on to find out how to watch it online or on TV, what performances to expect and more.

Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert Time & Channel: The 2019 concert airs on PBS at 9 p.m. in the Eastern and Pacific timezones, but 8 p.m. Central and 7 p.m. Mountain time. PBS is airing the 60-minute version of the concert.

Then BYU TV will air a special 90-minute version of the concert on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. MT and 8 p.m. MT.

Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert Live Stream: PBS streams live on the free PBS app, which is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

BYU TV also streams live online at the official website.

Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert Performer: Tony-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is headlining the 2019 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert, which she says in a statement is a dream come true.

“There were exactly three programs I watched on TV growing up: The Tabernacle Choir holiday specials, Miss America and the Tony Awards,” says Chenoweth. “This Christmas concert is part of my history, part of my DNA, and it was a bucket list item of mine for a long time, so I am very honored and grateful for this experience. It is music and professionalism at the highest level — it could be a Broadway show. I have been so fortunate to perform in a lot of amazing places, but this is a Top 3 moment for me in my career and something I will never forget.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform this classic with Kristin Chenoweth in front of a backdrop of images that focus on selfless service and generosity, honoring the unsung heroes whose angel-like service embodies the true spirit of Christmas. As Chenoweth said in her introduction to the song, "They are the healers, defenders, protectors, teachers, volunteers, activists, and caregivers who, through their devoted acts of service and kindness, help support and guide us through both difficult and good times in our lives." "Angels among Us" is by Don Goodman and Becky Hobbs, with arrangement by Sam Cardon. It was originally recorded by the country band Alabama.

Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert Performances: Chenoweth joins the 600-person choir for a Christmas celebration that features a mix of classic carols and festive hits that span the genres: Broadway, pop, country, classical and Christian/gospel. Performances include “Angels from the Realms of Glory,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “What Child Is This,” “Carol of the Bells” and a re-telling of the classic O. Henry story “The Gift of the Magi.”

“Kristin was on our radar to be a guest artist for our Christmas special for at least a decade, making this year’s program even that much more special for us,” said Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir. “Not only is she one of the most versatile performers we’ve ever had grace our stage, but we were all just completely overwhelmed and charmed by the incredible energy, warmth, and generosity that she brought to the production. We are thrilled that millions of viewers worldwide will be able to feel that this holiday season.”

The special was filmed over three consecutive nights in December 2018 in front of a combined audience of over 63,000 people at Salt Lake City’s Conference Center at Temple Square. The special is available for purchase on DVD or CD titled “Angels Among Us.”

