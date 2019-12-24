Is Taco Bell Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

The chaos of the holidays can certainly get your appetite going, and if you’re craving a taco, you may just be in luck. Most Taco Bell locations will be open on Christmas Eve. They will close early on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Heavy reached out to various Taco Bell locations this holiday season. In Houston, Texas, many Taco Bell stores explained they will be closing at 6pm on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Wednesday. In both Los Angeles and Connecticut, most locations will stay open until 7pm, and will then stay closed until December 26.

The Taco Bell website reads, “Taco Bell is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Restaurant hours will vary on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as well, so on those days please call your local Taco Bell to confirm. Other than that, you can expect business as usual. Learn more about your local Taco Bell restaurant here.”

Taco Bell’s Online Gift Card Promotion

This holiday season, Taco Bell is offering an online gift card promotion. The first 55,000 $15 eGift Cards purchased here between 11/21/19 and 12/24/19 also include a free $5 eBonus Card, which is redeemable for food and drink purchases.

Taco Bell was founded in 1954 by Glen Bell. Prior to opening his first Taco Bell, Bell started Bell’s Drive-In and Taco Tia in San Bernardino. The first Taco Bell restaurant was opened in 1962 in Downey, California. Today, there are over 7,000 Taco Bell restaurants operating in 27 countries worldwide.

Last year, the franchise introduced Nacho Fries, which the company’s website states has become the most successful product launch in the company’s history. Recently, Taco Bell announced they would be adding 21 $1 items to their menu in 2020. They will offer Double Stacked Tacos in three flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day?

If Wednesday rolls around and you’re not looking to cook at home, there are other options for you, since Taco Bell will be closed. Select Boston Market locations will be available for a holiday meal. The company’s website urges customers to check out participating locations. At Boston Market, you can also get a premade Christmas Dinner, which is available for pick up between December 17th and January 1st.

Denny’s is another chain known for staying open around the clock. While hours, again, vary by location, you can expect the franchise to remain open for the majority of the day on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can check out your local Dennys hours of operation here.

And if all you’re looking for is a coffee, your best bet will be 7-Eleven, which is open 24/7. A spokesperson for 7-Eleven tells Heavy that all stores will be open 24 hours this holiday season. Additionally, when Heavy contacted 7-Eleven stores in Connecticut, California, Arizona, and Maine, employees from all locations reiterated that 7-Eleven will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

