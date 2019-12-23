Are Tania & Syngin Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? 12/22/2019 Update

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, appear to still be together today and going strong, despite the issues they are facing currently on the show. With Tania leaving for a month in the middle of their 90 day engagement, Syngin is stuck alone in the U.S., which has put a major strain on their relationship.

Tania and Syngin met while Tania was vacationing in South Africa with the intent of meeting another man. After things fizzled with her long-distance date, she went to a bar and struck up a conversation with Syngin. The two quickly hit it off, and Tania decided to see where things went with Syngin, so she extended her stay in South Africa for a few more months. The reality stars quickly fell in love during her vacation and began the process of applying for the K-1 visa.

Although the two appeared to be head-over-heels for each other when they first appeared on the show, things haven’t been very smooth since Syngin arrived in the U.S. Tania and Syngin often bicker about when they should settle down and start trying for a family, and it quickly became clear that the two are not on the same page when it comes to planning their future.

With the reality couple’s issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with Tania and Syngin today, and if the two are still together. Here’s what we know about their relationship:

A Source Claims They Broke Up in November

Rumors surfaced back in November that Tania and Syngin actually broke up after TLC finished filming their storyline. According to Soap Dirt, a source close to the couple claimed that the two were no longer together and that Syngin was in the process of moving back to South Africa. The source also claimed Tania was pregnant, although they didn’t specify if the baby was Syngin’s or somebody else’s.

However, neither reality star has confirmed a split (or a baby), and likely won’t reveal much about their current relationship status until the season wraps up due to their NDA contracts. Unless either Tania or Syngin gives a public update on their relationship, it remains speculation at this point, and we don’t believe they actually broke up. Keep reading to find out why.

They Still Follow Each Other on Social Media & Post Photos Together

The reality stars have been honoring their nondisclosure agreements with TLC and have been remaining relatively quiet about their relationship; however, Tania recently posted a throwback picture of she and Syngin doing yoga in Cape Town, and although it’s an older photo from when they first got together, we don’t believe she would still be posting pictures of Syngin if the two had split up.

The caption of the photo, which can be viewed above, reads, “They had yoga in the park in Cape Town. One day I brought Syngin and it was his first time ever doing yoga. He didn’t think he’d like it, then after… He loved it! Haha” The caption doesn’t give the impression that the two are no longer together, but we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up.

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC to see how Tania and Syngin's love story plays out.