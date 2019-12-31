Target Hours Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve 2019-2020

Target is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you have to grab a few last minute supplies before you start ringing in the new year, you’re in luck. The store closes just one hour early on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 p.m., and will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, January 1.
Although Target typically remains open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day each year, some stores may have reduced (or even extended) hours for the holiday, so we recommend contacting a Target nearest you before making a trip to the store.
You can find the hours and locations of your nearest Target store here. Keep reading for a rundown of Target’s holiday hours of operation:
Target is Open for Most Major Holidays Throughout the Year, Excluding Easter Sunday & Christmas Day
When it comes to the holiday schedule for Target, the store only closes on two days a year – Easter Sunday and Christmas Day, according to Saving Advice. The store offers extended hours on certain holidays like Black Friday and Christmas Eve, and has shorter hours on days like New Year’s Eve. You can check out the holiday schedule below:
- Target stores are open on Christmas Eve for extended hours
- Target stores are closed on Christmas Day
- Target stores are open on New Year’s Eve
The holiday schedule is subject to change depending on your location, so we always recommend calling your local store to be sure of the holiday hours. However, the schedule above was for the year 2019, so it’s unlikely to change much in 2020.
Target’s Return Policy Allows Unopened Items to be Returned Within 90 Days for a Full Refund
In case you were still hoping to exchange or return something from Target following the holidays, the store offers a return policy based on the date that the item was purchased leading up to Christmas.
“You can take back most new, unopened items within 90 days for a full refund with no restocking fees. For Target owned brands or items purchased from a registry, you get up to a year to change your mind,” the website states.
Target RedCard debit and credit card holders are also granted an additional 30 days to return almost all items purchased with their RedCard. However, a handful of exceptions involving the holidays exist, which you can read more about below:
- Electronics and entertainment-related purchases must be returned within 30 days. For items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, the 30-day refund period will start Dec. 26.
- All mobile phones, regardless of brand, must be returned within 14 days.
- All Apple products, with the exception of mobile phones, must be returned within 15 days. For items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, the 15-day return period will begin Dec. 26.