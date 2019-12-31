Target Hours Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve 2019-2020

Target is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you have to grab a few last minute supplies before you start ringing in the new year, you’re in luck. The store closes just one hour early on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 p.m., and will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, January 1.

Although Target typically remains open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day each year, some stores may have reduced (or even extended) hours for the holiday, so we recommend contacting a Target nearest you before making a trip to the store.

You can find the hours and locations of your nearest Target store here. Keep reading for a rundown of Target’s holiday hours of operation:

Target is Open for Most Major Holidays Throughout the Year, Excluding Easter Sunday & Christmas Day

When it comes to the holiday schedule for Target, the store only closes on two days a year – Easter Sunday and Christmas Day, according to Saving Advice. The store offers extended hours on certain holidays like Black Friday and Christmas Eve, and has shorter hours on days like New Year’s Eve. You can check out the holiday schedule below:

Target stores are open on New Year’s Day

Target stores are open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Target stores are open on Valentine’s Day

Target stores are open on Presidents’ Day

Target stores are open on St. Patrick’s Day

Target stores are open on Good Friday

Target stores are closed on Easter Sunday

Target stores are open on Easter Monday

Target stores are open on Mother’s Day

Target stores are open on Memorial Day

Target stores are open on Father’s Day

Target stores are open on Independence Day

Target stores are open on Labor Day

Target stores are open on Columbus Day

Target stores are open on Halloween

Target stores are open on Veteran’s Day

Target stores are open on Thanksgiving Day, but for limited hours

Target stores are open on Black Friday for extended hours

Target stores are open on Christmas Eve for extended hours

Target stores are closed on Christmas Day

The holiday schedule is subject to change depending on your location, so we always recommend calling your local store to be sure of the holiday hours. However, the schedule above was for the year 2019, so it’s unlikely to change much in 2020.

Target’s Return Policy Allows Unopened Items to be Returned Within 90 Days for a Full Refund

In case you were still hoping to exchange or return something from Target following the holidays, the store offers a return policy based on the date that the item was purchased leading up to Christmas.

“You can take back most new, unopened items within 90 days for a full refund with no restocking fees. For Target owned brands or items purchased from a registry, you get up to a year to change your mind,” the website states.

Target RedCard debit and credit card holders are also granted an additional 30 days to return almost all items purchased with their RedCard. However, a handful of exceptions involving the holidays exist, which you can read more about below: