Is Target Open or Closed on Christmas Day 2019? What Hours?

Target was open with extended hours leading up to Christmas, but if you still need to make a Target run, we have some bad news. Target is closed on Christmas Day.

On Monday, December 23, 2019, Target stores were open for an extra two hours, from 7 a.m. to midnight. Stores were open during regular business hours on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, which is 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25. While these hours apply to most Target locations, follow this link to check the holiday hours at the Target near you.

Target also has some great holiday shopping deals. Check out Target’s weekly ad for more savings!

Here’s what you need to know:

Target Is Open on Christmas Eve & Offering Deals for Last-Minute Shoppers But Closed Christmas

Target was open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. Target is friendly toward last-minute holiday shoppers. They are offering some deals and extended hours on December 23, 2019. The store is open from 7 a.m. to midnight. Target is open during its regular business hours on Christmas Eve, December 24. The regular business hours for Target is 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Target will be closed on Christmas.

These hours apply to most Target stores, but to verify the hours at the store near you, type your zip code into this link.

A statement provided to Heavy from Target’s corporate office said:

Target has guests covered with extended store hours to accommodate any shopping schedule. Through today, Dec. 23, most Target stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight. On Dec. 24, most Target stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Guests can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information. Most stores will reopen at 7AM on December 26th and close with their regular hours, which varies by stores, and can be found on Target.com or the Target app. Target’s same day services, including Order Pickup, Drive Up and same-day delivery with Shipt, are available nationwide through Christmas Eve, making it easier than ever for guests to get this year’s must-have gifts and last-minute holiday essentials. Orders are ready in as soon as one hour! Guests can place Order Pickup and Drive Up orders up to two hours prior to store closing on Christmas Eve for pickup that night. Same-day delivery with Shipt also is available – delivery times typically are available up until one hour prior to store closing. For additional info, check out our corporate blog, A Bullseye View here: https://corporate.target.com/press/Holiday-2019

Target is also offering some great deals on toys. Check out some of the season’s most popular toys, and save on your last-minute purchases with up to 50 percent off toys and buy-2 get-1-free Star Wars toys, bedding, clothing and more.

Also, check out Target’s weekly ad for more savings! Deals include up to 50 percent off hundreds of toys and video games, up to $300 off select TVs and up to 50 percent off women’s sweaters. Also, save $60 on As Seen on TV 7-quart Power XL Air Fryer at $69.99. Gift wrap, bags, bows, tags, tissue and more are available for $5 and under.

Target Offers Gift Ideas for the Final Names on Your List

If you still need to buy presents, you can still use Target’s tools to find that perfect gift. Does your dad already have everything he needs? Is your aunt difficult to please? If the shopping clock is ticking and you just can’t figure out what to buy that person on your list, Target has a list of curated gift ideas with items you can find in their stores. The list offers ideas for specific likes and personalities. Target has a list of gifts for the host or hostess, gourmets, game-lovers and green thumbs. If the person you’re buying for doesn’t fit into any particular category, Target even has a list of gift ideas for the unique personality.

“Shopping for her? For him? For a picky teenager?” Target writes on its website. “Check out our curated gift guides for an easy way to find the perfect present. There are more than 20 gift lists to help you find the right thing for that special someone – from gadget gurus to green thumbs, cool coworkers and beyond. For recipients near and far, shop our awesome gift card selection to send via email or text, or check out GiftNow, and let your friend or loved one know they have something special on the way.”

