‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

The Brady Bunch are back. TV’s beloved family have reunited for A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition, and as such, curious fans may be wondering what the cast has been up to since the sitcom went off the air.

Where are the Brady Bunch cast members now? What have they been doing? Read on for a complete rundown of the surviving cast members and where they are in 2019:

Barry Williams (Greg)

Williams continued to act after the Brady Bunch was cancelled in 1974. He starred in stage productions of Grease, The Sound of Music, and West Side Story, and landed a prime role as a con man on General Hospital in 1984. In recent times, Williams has played himself on screen (Dickie Roberts: Child Star) and on television (Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew).

Williams currently works as the ambassador and spokesperson for the classic television network, MeTV, and he tours with his musical trio Barry Williams and the Travelers. At 65, he is the oldest living cast member from the Brady Bunch.

Maureen McCormick (Marcia)

McCormick reprised her Brady Bunch role in numerous spin-offs and films, and has continued to act. She has become a familiar face on the reality TV circuit, appearing on VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club, CMT’s Gone Country, and the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In addition to her screen career, McCormick is a recording artist and an author. She released a country album titled When You Get a Little Lonely, and her 2008 autobiography Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice, landed at number four on the New York Times Bestseller list. McCormick, 63, told Parade that she also redoes rental homes.

Christopher Knight (Peter)

Knight has managed to juggle his acting with a successful tech career. He’s appeared on various reality shows and competitions, but most of his time has been spent developing software companies. He co-founded Visual Software in 1991 and Kidwise Learningware in 1995. He then founded the TV tuner company Eskape Labs, which was purchased by Hauppauge Computer Works in 2000.

Knight, 62, has also opened a furniture business. “I’ve been busy with this venture that exploded in success called Christopher Knight Home, where we sell furniture online,” he told Parade in August. “And it’s now extending itself into Christopher Knight Collection, which is stuff that is not traditional furniture.”

Susan Olsen (Cindy)

Back Home With the Bradys: Susan Olsen – HGTVIt's a day on the farm when J. Pickens visits Cindy Brady actress Susan Olsen at her favorite animal sanctuary. The two share an afternoon with some cute critters and catch up on her life as an artist, volunteer and animal lover. Visit HGTV.com for the latest news on A Very Brady Renovation: https://www.hgtv.com/shows/a-very-brady-renovation?soc=youtube Find more great content from HGTV: Stream full episodes and more: http://watch.hgtv.com/ Get ideas and inspiration: https://www.hgtv.com/ Subscribe to HGTV on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=hgtv Follow HGTV on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hgtv Like HGTV on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HGTV 2019-08-28T14:00:05.000Z

Olsen largely stepped away from acting when Brady Bunch was cancelled. “I got out of acting when I was in my early 20s and became a graphic artist and a fine artist, an illustrator,” she told Parade. She created Marshmallow Fluff-inspired art, which she calls “Fluffart,” and her work has been curated into various collections over the years.

Olsen has found consistent work as a radio host. She co-hosted the Two Chicks Talkin’ Politics series on LA Talk Radio in 2016, and she currently hosts a show on KABC Radio called Sunday Night Live.

Mike Lookinland (Bobby)

Back Home With the Bradys: Mike Lookinland – HGTVJ. Pickens heads to Salt Lake City to visit Mike Lookinland, who played Bobby Brady on 'The Brady Bunch.' Together, they talk about Mike's decorative concrete work, take a scenic drive and dig up some Brady memories. Visit HGTV.com for the latest news on A Very Brady Renovation: https://www.hgtv.com/shows/a-very-brady-renovation?soc=youtube Find more great content from HGTV: Stream full episodes and more: http://watch.hgtv.com/ Get ideas and inspiration: https://www.hgtv.com/ Subscribe to HGTV on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=hgtv Follow HGTV on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hgtv Like HGTV on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HGTV 2019-08-07T14:00:02.000Z

Lookinland worked throughout the ’80s and ’90s on television, but he decided to retire from show business and start a business of his own. “I’ve spent the last 14 years running a small company,” he revealed. “We make concrete countertops, of all things. We make fireplace fascia, stair treads and fancy architectural concrete stuff.” Lookinland’s company has appeared on HGTV.

Lookinland, 58, is eager to see the company grow, but jokes that he is torn because he also wants to retire. “We were plugging my concrete business pretty hard, and halfway through I was thinking, ‘Man, I don’t know about this, because what I really want do is retire. Now it’s going to boom. What am I going to do?'”

Eve Plumb (Jan)

Plumb has continued to act steadily on film and television. She made her film debut with a minor role in the 1988 comedy I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, and has since appeared in titles as varied as the 1997 drama Nowhere and the 2013 neo-noir Blue Ruin.

Plumb, 61, has found even greater success on television, as she has landed guest spots on That ’70s Show, Days of Our Lives, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and HBO’s Crashing.