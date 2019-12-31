What Time & Date Is ‘The Circle’ on Netflix?

Netflix’s newest reality series, The Circle, is just about to kick off. Here is when you can expect to watch it in different time zones on Netflix, and the upcoming schedule that we know for the show.

‘The Circle’ Premieres on January 1

The Circle is a popular reality series in the UK, but will that popular translate to the U.S. version? The U.S. is one of three international markets where Netflix is trying a remake of the reality series.

This new reality series premieres on January 1, 2020 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. This is the same time that Netflix premieres all its new series.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (January 1)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (December 31)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (December 31)

If you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve, you could always conclude your celebration by watching the first episodes with your friends really late at night/early in the morning, depending on your time zone. But if you want to save them to watch later on January 1, the first four episodes will be available to you.

‘The Circle’ Schedule & More Details

The Circle – A Netflix Reality-Competition | Official Trailer | NetflixTruth, lies, and influencer ties—players will be whoever and do whatever it takes to win in The Circle, a new reality-competition series, streaming January 1 on Netflix. The Circle premieres Wednesday, January 1 with new episodes dropping Wednesday, January 8 and Wednesday, January 15. Watch The Circle, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81044551 Follow The Circle: https://www.instagram.com/TheCircleNetflix SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. The Circle – A Netflix Reality-Competition | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix Be yourself — or someone else? In this lighthearted, strategic competition show, the players must choose, all while chasing a cash prize. 2019-12-10T18:00:01.000Z

Unlike other shows, Netflix isn’t dropping all the episodes at once. Just the first four episodes are premiering on January 1.

Then Episode 5 will release on January 8, 2020, and Episode 6 will release on January 15, 2020. Both will also release at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. This schedule was reported by Oprah Magazine and confirmed by The Circle‘s Instagram account, which is describing the reality series as a “three week event.”

Netflix describes the show as: “Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000.”

Another synopsis reads: “In The Circle you never know who you’re playing against as contestants bond, flirt, and plot, all in an effort to earn clout exclusively through a unique social media platform. Everyone’s competing to gain influence and avoid getting voted out. But who’s for real and who’s a catfish? With $100k on the line, what would you do – and who would you be – to win?”

The series is described as “Big Brother meets Catfish.” In the show, contestants compete in what’s basically a popularity contest, Deadline explained. (In the UK they’re competing for what equals $65,000 in the U.S. On the Netflix series they’re competing for $100,000.) They all live in the same apartment complex but in separate homes and only interact through a social media platform called The Circle. They use their profiles to build alliances, flirt, and form groups. And they never actually meet in person.

The contestants don’t have to be truthful about who they are — they can catfish others if they want. (In the UK version, one man is impersonating his girlfriend, which according to trailers is also happening in the Netflix U.S. version.) In the UK version, their goal is to not be voted the least popular by the other people in The Circle. In the Netflix U.S. version, it appears that they’re trying to avoid being the person voted as “blocked.”

This show could be a huge hit on Netflix, but it’s tough to predict. The U.S. version of Love Island ended up not being as big of a hit as its UK counterpart, which is a global sensation. But the show was still renewed for a second season that’s premiering in the summer of 2020. So considering The Circle’s popularity, its possible this new Netflix version will be a big hit too.

You can watch The Circle here when it debuts.

