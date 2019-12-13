‘The Expanse’ Season 4 Cast: Chrisjen Avasarala’s Husband Arjun Recast

You’re not imagining things. If something seems different about Arjun Avasarala, Chrisjen Avasarala’s husband on The Expanse Season 4 on Amazon Prime, it’s not in your head. Arjun Avasarala was recast for the fourth season of the hit show, now that it’s moved to Amazon. This article has minor spoilers for early episodes of Season 4.

Arjun Was Recast for Season 4

Michael Benyaer is now playing Arjun in Season 4. He’s first introduced early on in Season 4, and it seems the producers made a point of making sure we knew who he was and making it abundantly clear that he is Chrisjen Avasarala’s husband, since we might have been confused otherwise. I almost wished there had been one of those old voiceovers that reads: “The role of Arjun is now being played by … ”

Michael Benyaer’s previous credits include Broker, Designated Survivor (one episode), FBI, Love Death & Robots, Magnum PI, Snowfall, Beyond the Sky, ReBoot: The Guardian Code, SWAT, Prison Break (Zakat in 2017), Signed Sealed and Delivered, Olympus, The Flash, Days of Our Lives (Dr. Chyka for 39 episodes), many voice roles, and much more.

Arjun was previously portrayed by Brian George. He played Arjun in six episodes. Brian George’s other credits include Pup Academy, I Feel Bad, Raven’s Home, Elementary, Kevin from Work, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Saved, Regular Joe, Weird Science, Doctor Doctor, Falcon Crest, and numerous voice roles over the years. He recently played Dr. Aronov on The Orville and was Bashir’s father on Star Trek Deep Space 9.

It’s not clear why Brian George is no longer playing Arjun on The Expanse.

Brian George as Arjun was a loving character and quite the grandfatherly type. Michael Benyear definitely brings a different feel to the role, although Arjun and Chrisjen are still very much in love in Season 4 too.

I love how in this relationship we see a reversal of the typical movie gender roles, with Chrisjen being the one who's always getting into dangerous situations and Arjun staying at home and worrying about her. #TheExpanse #SomeThingsINoticed pic.twitter.com/o6sBv2QcUZ — No Sleep Til Ilus (@will_wagner) September 25, 2018

Redditor pneumaticks wrote: “I’m going to miss how grandfatherly and kindly Brian George looked. I feel like Michael Benyaer is way too intense looking for the role of Arjun.”

Benyaer, however, does a great job of toning down his intensity and portraying the role of a supportive, loving husband to Chrisjen in Season 4.

Redditor Andrassy pointed out: “The Mountain on GOT was recast like 3 times. Not a hugely important character, but you know, it happens. Daario Naharis, a way bigger character, was also recast all of a sudden. … At any rate, I’m sure they had a good reason. They didn’t do this for **its and giggles. You know, I can accept this. I don’t like it, but they must have had no other option.”

Brian George was born in 1952 and Michael Benyaer was born in 1970. Benyaer is quite a bit younger than Brian George. Shohreh Aghdashloo, who portrays Chrisjen Avasarala, was born in 1952. Brian George was the same age, and now her husband is being played by a younger man. So that might change the dynamics of his character a bit on the show. However, The Expanse handles the transition to a new actor really well. It’s not particularly jarring to watch and some viewers who haven’t seen the series in a while might even miss the change.

But of course, some will notice it and they’ll miss Brian George.

But Michael Benyaer does a great job in his new role.

Ohhhhhh… we know who Michael Benyaer is playing now! And it looks like we’re going to Luna. Yeah! — D. Audy (@DomAudy) December 2, 2019

Sometimes recasts must happen due to actors’ schedules. The Expanse handles this change really well in Season 4.

