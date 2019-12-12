What Time & Date Is ‘The Expanse’ Season 4 on Amazon?

It’s almost time for The Expanse Season 4 to release on Amazon Prime. But what time and date can you start watching? It will actually be sooner than you think, if Amazon follows the schedule it’s used for TV series previously. Read on for more details.

‘The Expanse’ Is Officially Releasing on December 13, But It Could Be Out Earlier on Thursday, December 12

The Expanse Season 4 is officially scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, December 13. But in the past, Amazon Prime typically releases TV series the night before the official release date in the U.S.

A good example is the latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which showed up on Amazon the night before it was supposed to premiere.

Amazon frequently releases shows at 12 a.m. UTC on the release day (which would be 12 a.m. UTC on December 13.) In the U.S., this translates to 7 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 12 (or 6 p.m. Central/4 p.m. Pacific on December 12.)

Please note that this timing is not guaranteed, but it’s possible based on the times that Amazon has released other Prime Originals. So your best bet is to check off and on throughout the day on December 12, especially around 7 p.m. Eastern. On occasion, Amazon will release a series even earlier the day before it’s scheduled for an official release. So it’s also possible that you might see the show late in the morning on December 12. But the most likely time is 7 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 12, based on the time Amazon typically releases new TV series.

Amazon did not respond to Heavy’s request for information on the release time for The Expanse. However, a viewer on Reddit wrote Amazon’s customer service about the release time and got the following response. “I am writing in response to the recent chat inquiry we received with regards to the availability of Season 4 of The Expanse. As mentioned the Season 4 of The Expanse would be aired on December 13th 2019 by 12am (UTC) – 11am Sydney (NSW). The content is available in SD, HD and UHD. I hope the information provided helps!”

There’s also a chance that it might release a little later than we’re expecting.

So, if Amazon follows its previous pattern and releases The Expanse Season 4 at 12 a.m. UTC, this translates to:

4 p.m. Pacific on December 12 (including California)

7 p.m. Eastern on December 12

6 p.m. Central on December 12

11 a.m. AEDT December 13 (Sydney, Australia)

If you want a countdown to midnight UTC, there’s one here.

About ‘The Expanse’

Amazon will be releasing all 10 episodes at once.

Heavy was given advance screeners of the first six episodes of Season 4 and they are phenomenal. The new season jumps right in where Season 3 left off, so you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re familiar with what last happened. There won’t be any hand-holding for Season 4. You’ll be on the edge of your seat from the beginning, drawn into a complicated plot that’s encased in absolutely stunning cinematography.

The new episodes aren’t longer than in previous seasons. They run right around 46 to 48 minutes (with one episode running closer to 44 minutes.) So you won’t be getting significantly longer episodes, but each episode is so full of plot advancement and layers upon layers that you’ll feel like they’re a lot longer. And that’s a really good thing. Be prepared to want to binge this season, since many episodes end with a new development that leaves you wanting to move immediately to the next episode.

