‘The Expanse’ Season 5: Release Date Rumors, Spoilers & Filming Photos

You’ll likely be binging The Expanse Season 4 because the new sci-fi series on Amazon is just that good. But once you’re done, you’ll be left wondering just how long you have to wait until Season 5. Is the show even renewed for a new season? Read on for more details.

The Show Is Already Renewed for Season 5, Which Could Release as Early as December 2020

The Expanse has already been renewed for Season 5. In fact, the announcement was made way back in July during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, TVLine shared. The series was canceled by Syfy after Season 3, but then it was picked up by Amazon and it looks like it’s going to stick around for a while.

You probably won’t see Season 5 on Amazon Prime until at least December 2020. Amazon hasn’t announced a release date for the new season, but production for Season 5 started around the same time as Season 4. With that in mind, a release date of a year from now is certainly possible. It likely won’t release any earlier than that.

Season 5 will likely be 10 episodes long, just like Season 4.

Warning: There could be some spoilers in the behind-the-scenes photos and videos shared in the sections below.

Work on Season 5 Is Already Underway

In fact, they’re already working on Season 5.

Production began on October 22, 2019.

And the journey continues… #TheExpanse season 5 production begins today. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/0VtmnhhZ1l — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) October 22, 2019

Here are some behind-the-scenes shots for Season 5.

On today's Prep Schedule:

4:00PM – 505 & 506 SCIENCE/PHYSICS/GEOGRAPHY/LIGHTING OVERVIEW FOR (spoiler) SEQUENCE How often does one get to work on a show that has a Science/Physics Meeting?#TheExpanse@ExpanseOnPrime — TheExpanseProdOffice (@TheExpansePO) November 15, 2019

A lot of new sets were built for Season 5 of The Expanse. Breck Eisner, director, wrote: “We are building so many sets for #TheExpanse this season that sometimes we are forced to rehearse in hard hats in active construction zones. Now that is actor dedication! Another of the reasons I so love working on this show.”

We are building so many sets for #TheExpanse this season that sometimes we are forced to rehearse in hard hats in active construction zones. Now that is actor dedication! Another of the reasons I so love working on this show. pic.twitter.com/uUUrvNDZOy — Breck Eisner (@Breck_Eisner) November 9, 2019

Here’s another hard hat rehearsal shot.

They even put a set on a dolly for filming.

I’ve often put a camera on the dolly but I have to say this is the first time I’ve put an actual set on the dolly (or behind it) pic.twitter.com/yDISgCf6jd — Breck Eisner (@Breck_Eisner) November 2, 2019

Some of the camera rigs are very complicated.

You can watch shots from a Season 5 table read in the video below. (Note: There’s a shot of Ty Franck, one of the authors of the book, giving the finger at the end of the video below, in case hand motions like that bother you.)

Here’s another photo from the table read.

More Behind-the-Scenes Photos

One Redditor, u/your_a_idiet, about a month ago saw a filming notice right where they live.

They shared the following photo and videos from the filming in that discussion:

They also shared the following videos from the filming:

The Expanse is filmed in Canada, including in the Vancouver region.

