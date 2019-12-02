Is The Irishman Boring? Some Viewers Call It Overrated

There was a lot of buildup to Martin Scorsese’s Netflix Mafia epic, The Irishman. Did it deliver? Critics like it. For example, its critics’ score on the Rotten Tomatoes review site is 96 percent positive. Then again, critics love Martin Scorsese in general.

The audience average score on Rotten Tomatoes is still positive but less so at 86 percent, perhaps showing a slight divide between audience taste and the response of critics, who have generally swooned. However, head to Twitter, and there are a lot of people who have a different take altogether. If social media captures the vox populi, then the masses aren’t that excited.

The Irishman, they say, is boring. Overrated. That’s not true of everyone on Twitter, of course, but it’s a theme. You can see a round up of more comments later in this article, but here’s a sample.

the irishman is boring — Meg Ely (@Mcely) December 1, 2019

There was more mob action in Corky Romano than The Irishman. THAT’S how boring it is. It’s like a 3 1/2hr long speech — William Rufus DaMane King (@rod4short) December 1, 2019

i have now tried to watch the irishman 4 times and am only 2 hours in… my hot take is it's kind of boring — JB Welp Haunted (@sawdust_praxis) December 1, 2019

Other people think people saying The Irishman is boring are just ticked off that Scorsese doesn’t think Marvel movies are cinema (is he wrong?), and are too used to the fast pace and superficial flash of movie comic book heroes.

People are only saying The Irishman is boring because they're used to movies like The Avengers. Where they skip over quite a lot of shit — ValkyBoi_SAR (@ValkyboiSAR) December 1, 2019

If you think this film is boring….well you're entitled to your opinion but let's just say we see the world through a different lense. #TheIrishman — Neil (@H0rror0fDracula) December 1, 2019

Crazy people find the irishman boring. I watched it twice lmao — Quist (@Q_IsNerdy) December 1, 2019

The Irishman is one of the best movies of the year. The people that say it’s boring don’t know how to appreciate great film and have the attention span of a chipmunk. Go watch the Transformers or something. — Felix Shevrolet (@BagOfTricksCat) December 1, 2019

Of course, some people think The Godfather was boring too (Wait…what???!!)

Anyone watched The Irishman on #Netflix? I want to give it ago but it looks long and boring like The Godfather😏 — 🇬🇧Ant👽🇬🇧MBGA➡️🇬🇧 (@kyza_sozayAE82) December 1, 2019

The Irishman works as a bookend to the Martin Scorcese Mafia narratives, from 1990s Goodfellas to 1995’s Casino, 2002’s Gangs of New York, and 2006’s The Departed. (Francis Ford Coppola directed The Godfather movies.) In The Irishman, Scorsese’s got Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as Jimmy Hoffa, and Robert De Niro playing the titular Frank Sheeran character (formerly of Casino, Goodfellas, etc.)

In The Irishman, De Niro (76 in real life) is an old man narrating his life (one can’t help but think it’s a parable for the 77-year-old Scorsese’s career and also for the decline of the American mob overall in the decades since RICO smashed it. In the words of Yeats, an old man is a “dying animal.”) In that way it works. This is Scorcese saying goodbye. The end of an era. It’s a parable on the costs of gang life (if you get to age, you end up lonely). Whether the characters truly absorb the actors is another story. Al Pacino has Al Pacino-like charisma as Jimmy Hoffa, but he mostly seems like Al Pacino playing Jimmy Hoffa (versus actually seeming like Jimmy Hoffa). He doesn’t really look like him. De Niro, who is a great actor, is not believable as a 6 foot 3 inch burly Irishman/Swede, even with the conceit of blue contacts (Scorsese has blended his Italian and Irish mobster interests here). Don’t believe me? Check out the real Sheeran:

In addition, the characters never quite seemed like the right ages they were supposed to be. De Niro just sort of looks like De Niro the whole way through, despite the fact that cutting-edge technology was used to “de-age” him and the other 70s ish actors. You can de-age the face, but it’s harder to de-age bodies and movements and to erase our memories of what Al Pacino and Bob De Niro really looked like young (although Pacino doesn’t look like his actual 79 years in the movie). Still…sigh:

Remember the actual De Niro in 1976?

The point is that the actors did a good job playing interesting characters, but they never quite seemed like the real-life characters. Is the movie boring? It’s long, a whopping 3 hours and 30 minutes. But it’s on Netflix, so you can watch it in installments, much like streaming series episodes. Its effort is valiant. It’s basically an old man’s ruminations and memories (Frank Sheeran’s, perhaps Scorcese’s), and it, in bio pic fashion, tries to cover a lot of ground, as opposed to the tightly wound and focused Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or something like that, which also had some real-life characters (the Manson Family). There’s no memorable line, no “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

The Hoffa murder mystery is fascinating and not well known to younger audiences, but there’s more time spent on the characters’ life stories than that crime caper. Joe Pesci as Bufalino Family crime boss Russell Bufalino is a revelation, all understated malevolence, an unforgettable portrayal. It’s a great history lesson (although the real stories are even more interesting, and Sheeran’s confession may be a tall tale). In this author’s humble opinion, it’s not quite boring, but it’s also not quite a masterpiece, either. It feels more forgettable than Scarface, The Godfather, Goodfellas – the greatest Hollywood crime epics. As far as Netflix goes, it’s not as addicting as Narcos. This one feels more like a chore than a binging addiction. You have to keep willing yourself to watch the rest. Maybe it’s worth a second watch, though. The nuances might grow on you, and certainly, to borrow from Scorsese’s point of view here, it’s laudable for a filmmaker to let things simmer rather than deliver another helping of theme park.

Here are some of the people who think the Irishman is boring:

