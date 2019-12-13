When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 6 Air? [Release Date & Time]

The newest episode of The Mandalorian is almost here, and die-hard fans might want to stay up late tonight to catch it as soon as it releases. But just how long do you have to wait until Episode 6 of The Mandalorian is posted and you get to see new scenes of that adorable Baby Yoda for some new memes? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode late tonight or any time tomorrow. Read on for more details about the latest and greatest installment in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus. But when can you watch the newest episode? This article will have spoilers for Episodes 1 through 5.

Episode 6 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Should Be Released Between 3:05-3:30 AM on Friday, December 13

Episode 6 of The Mandalorian is expected to release between 3:05 a.m. Eastern and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, December 13, according to the schedule that Disney has used for the previous episodes. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific on November 29.

Note that even if the episode is released on time in some formats, it may take some time for it to show up on other types of devices. Heavy observed that last week’s Episode 5 was available on desktop by 3:05 a.m. but it did not show up on the Apple TV app until 3:15 a.m. Eastern. Sometimes it takes a while for a new episode to show up on all devices and apps, and sometimes you’ll need to restart your device for the episode to appear.

On November 29, Episode 4 was available everywhere by 3:24 a.m. Eastern.

Disney Plus releases its new episodes around the same time Netflix does (just after 3 a.m. Eastern), but the exact time varies a bit from week to week, which is why we’re including a time frame window rather than a specific time. The release time tends to vary a little from week to week. There’s always a chance it will release later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern, but so far this has been the release window that Disney has followed.

Some viewers said that for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though desktop users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern. Others said the show appeared on their phone but not on their computer. Then the same thing happened for Episode 3. Heavy did not see Episode 3 on the app or on the website as of 3:14 a.m. Eastern. But by 3:20 a.m. Eastern, the episode was available everywhere.

In conclusion, if you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3:05 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes if Disney follows the same schedule it has used before. Sometimes you’ll need to restart the device you’re using to see the new episode.

‘The Mandalorian’ Schedule

You can only watch The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

There will be eight episodes in Season 1. Here’s the schedule:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Wednesday, December 18 (Disney confirmed with Heavy that the episode is releasing two days early for this week only, so mark your calendars.)

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

The season finale will air between Christmas and New Year’s on December 27, while the penultimate episode will air two days early.

Looking Back on What We’ve Learned So Far

Up until this series, Yoda’s species hasn’t been discussed much. We don’t even know his species’ name, which is why everyone calls the new character Baby Yoda. The baby is actually 50 years old and fans aren’t even sure who its parents are. But they’re already in love with the baby and can’t wait to see what happens next.

Over the past few weeks, we have learned a lot more about the Mandalorian’s background and culture. We learned about The Purge and that a droid found Mando as a young child during the Purge. In the present day, when Mando decided not to side with the Empire and hand over Baby Yoda, the rest of the Mandalorian tribe sided with him and showed up to help him escape the planet with the child.

Then two weeks ago, we saw the Mandalorian team up with another bounty hunter to defend a small village. Baby Yoda loved playing with the children of the town, and Mando had grown fond of a woman there. We learned that he does take off his helmet to eat when he’s alone, but he never takes it off in front of another person. Mando wanted to leave Baby Yoda in the village so he could have a semblance of a normal childhood, but a tracker found him, so they had to take off again.

Then in Episode 5, Mando visited Tattooine and we enjoyed numerous Easter eggs, including the Mos Eisley cantina and a Red Droid spotting. Although Mando didn’t sit at the exact table where Han Solo shot Greedo, he was very close. We also saw Tusken Raiders, speed bikes, and more. At the very end, a mysterious cloaked figure approached the fallen body of Fennec Shand, but the figure’s identity was not revealed. Some fans are hoping it’s Boba Fett, but it’s more than likely another character who will have a major role in the remainder of the season. See the top theories about this person’s identity in Heavy’s story here while you wait for The Mandalorian to premiere.

