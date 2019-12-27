When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Finale Air? [Episode 8 Release Date & Time]

The finale of The Mandalorian airs this week and you might just want to stay up and catch it live, no matter how early in the morning it’s airing, since this is the last opportunity until Season 2 arrives. But just how long do you have to wait until Episode 8 of The Mandalorian is live on Disney Plus and you get to see what happened to Baby Yoda? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode very late tonight or any time tomorrow. Read on for more details about the latest and greatest installment in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus. This article will have spoilers for Episodes 1 through 7.

Stream The Mandalorian Now

Episode 8 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Should Be Live Between 3:05 AM -3:30 AM Eastern on Friday, December 27

Episode 8 of The Mandalorian should be live between 3:05 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Disney Plus on Friday, December 27. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific on December 27.

We’re sharing a window of time rather than a specific time because the episodes’ release times have varied this season. Episode 7 was live on desktop by 3:10 a.m. Eastern. Heavy observed that both Episodes 5 and 6 were available on desktop by 3:05 a.m. but neither showed up on the Apple TV app until around 3:15 a.m. Eastern. On November 29, Episode 4 was available everywhere by 3:24 a.m. Eastern. Heavy did not see Episode 3 on the app or on the website as of 3:14 a.m. Eastern. But by 3:20 a.m. Eastern, the episode was available everywhere. And some viewers said that for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though desktop users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern.

If you’re looking for the new episode at 3:05 a.m. Eastern and it’s not there yet, it may take some time for it to show up on all devices. There’s always a chance it will release later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern, but so far this has been the release window that Disney has followed.

In conclusion, if you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3:05 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes if Disney follows the same schedule it has used before. Sometimes you’ll need to restart the device you’re using to see the new episode.

‘The Mandalorian’ Schedule

You can only watch The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

Tonight’s episode is the finale (yes, this season is only eight episodes long.) Here’s a look back at the schedule for this season:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Wednesday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

Looking Back on What We’ve Learned So Far

Here’s a look back on the season, with spoilers for Episodes 1-7.

Up until this series, Yoda’s species hasn’t been discussed much. We don’t even know his species’ name, which is why everyone calls the new character Baby Yoda or The Child. The baby is actually 50 years old and fans aren’t even sure who its parents are. The child is not Yoda himself, as he’s already lived and died by the time Baby Yoda came around. In some episodes, Mando has discussed Yoda’s species with others and they haven’t been able to say what species he was either.

Over the past seven episodes, we have learned a lot more about the Mandalorian’s background and culture. We learned that a droid found Mando as a young child during the Purge after his parents tried to save him from destruction by other droids and the Empire. In the present day, the Mandalorian tribe helped Mando escape with Baby Yoda and not be hunted down by the Empire or other bounty hunters.

We saw Mando team up with another bounty hunter to defend a small village. We learned that Mando does take off his helmet to eat when he’s alone, but he never takes it off in front of another person. Mando wanted to leave Baby Yoda in the village so he could have a semblance of a normal childhood, but a tracker found him, so they had to take off again.

Then in Episode 5, Mando visited Tattooine and we enjoyed numerous Easter eggs, including the Mos Eisley cantina and the Red Droid. Although Mando didn’t sit at the exact table where Han Solo shot Greedo, he was very close. At the end, a mysterious cloaked figure approached the fallen body of Fennec Shand, but the figure’s identity was not revealed. Some fans are hoping it’s Boba Fett, because the figure’s boots don’t match Moff Gideon’s.

Episode 6 was essentially a heist episode (which was funny because Rick and Morty had just had a heist episode, and a big part of The Expanse Season 4 which just released involved a heist also.) Mando’s heist went terribly wrong, but there were some great shots of him taking out other people and coming out the winner. There were also some more adorable moments with Baby Yoda, of course.

Then Episode 7 was absolutely insane. It ended on a cliffhanger with Baby Yoda taken and one of fans’ favorite characters dying. We met Moff Gideon for the first time and he is very powerful. We also saw Baby Yoda display both Force Choke powers and Force Healing powers. The Child is very powerful, but needs protecting.

READ NEXT: ‘The Expanse’ Season 4 Review: Episodes 1-6 Are Beautiful & Compelling