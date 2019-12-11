The Masked Singer season 2 finale is only one week away, and the semi-final episode airs tonight, December 11, at 8/7c on FOX. Each remaining contestant will take the stage to perform for the judges and in-studio audience with the hopes of making it to the finale and keeping their identities concealed.

The 5 contestants performing tonight are the Flamingo, the Fox, the Leopard, the Thingamajig, and the Rottweiler. In a promo video released ahead of the episode, viewers got a sneak peek at the characters’ costumes, which, while already elaborately designed, were upgraded to fit episode 11’s Christmas theme.

VideoVideo related to the masked singer contestants: who is performing tonight? 12/11/2019 2019-12-11T18:27:01-05:00

All 5 contestants are incredibly strong singers with great stage presence and a lot of love from the judges; any of the final 5 would be worthy of winning the golden trophy in the end, so it’s hard to guess who will go home at the end of the night. What we do know, however, is that it should be one of the most memorable episodes of the season.

Tonight’s Episode Will Feature a Double Elimination

At the end of episode 11, viewers will get to watch not one, but two contestants get unmasked tonight. This is the third time this season that fans have learned the identities of two masked characters in one night, but the first time a double elimination has occurred in an hour-long episode (week 1 and week 5 featured two hours of back-to-back episodes).

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode 11, entitled “Two Masks Take It Off: Holiday Semi-Finals,” reads “Merry Maskmus! In a special holiday-themed semifinals episode, the remaining five masked celebrities compete for a spot in the finals. Two will be unmasked, leaving three finalists to compete in the season finale.”

Even though the competition has never been stiffer, in honor of the holiday season, the stage will be decorated for Christmas and viewers should expect plenty of festive spirit over the course of the hour-long episode.

The Tree Was Unmasked at the End of Last Night’s Episode

Last night, the remaining contestants got to all compete against one another for the first time, since only 6 masked singers were left in the competition. At the end of the episode, the Tree received the least number of “Favorite Performer” votes from the judges and audience members watching the pre-taped show in the studio, and was therefore eliminated.

When the Tree took off her mask, she was revealed to be [SPOILER ALERT] actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer. Of all 5 judges (including guest judge and former Masked Singer winner T-Pain), Jenny McCarthy was the only one to correctly guess the Tree’s celebrity identity.

Since episode 11 is a holiday-themed episode, it is unfortunate that the Tree, who was clearly designed with Christmas in mind, was sent home just one episode before the festivities of episode 11.

In addition to the Tree, the Egg, Ice Cream, Panda, Skeleton, Eagle, Penguin, Butterfly, Black Widow, Ladybug, and Flower have been eliminated from the show and unmasked.

Tune in to the season 2 finale of The Masked Singer, airing on Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Episode 10 Recap