The Masked Singer Contestants: Who Is Performing Tonight? 12/10/2019

Tonight on The Masked Singer, all 6 remaining contestants will perform for the judges and viewers at home, and one more will be eliminated and unmasked.

The official synopsis for the episode reads “The six remaining contestants compete together for the first time — with one celebrity unwrapped.” In addition to being the first episode in which all of the remaining contestants will compete alongside one another, the episode is also special because it kicks off The Masked Singer season 2’s holiday festivities.

The 6 contestants performing tonight are the Flamingo, the Rottweiler, the Tree, the Fox, the Thingamajig, and the Leopard.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, here’s what you should know about each contestant:

The Flamingo

Since the premiere episode, the Flamingo and her incredible voice have stood out from the pack. She has chosen to sing powerhouse songs such as “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman and “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera.

In clue packages, the Flamingo has teased that she is a triple threat, that she got her start in the industry when she was discovered by someone, and that wants to take back control of her “destiny.” With the finale only one week away, fans are convinced that the celebrity behind the mask is Adrienne Bailon.

The Rottweiler

Throughout the season, the Rottweiler has provided a number of clues about his potential identity. The North Carolina flag has been associated with the Rottweiler, as well as a vinyl record player. When Triumph the Insult Comic Dog guest judged on the show, the Rottweiler drew an impressive cartoon of Triumph, showing that he is a skillful artist as well as a talented singer.

The Tree

Since the Tree character is decorated for Christmas, we are expecting her to be extra festive for the holiday episode.

Throughout the season, the Tree has teased that, like a Christmas Tree, “When the season is over, there’s no use for me.” Other clues and hints associated with the Tree’s true identity are baking supplies, a piano, and a black and white television.

The Fox

There have been a lot of guesses about who is behind the Fox mask, but his identity has proven to be one of the most elusive this season. Some popular guesses are Wayne Brady and Jeremy Renner.

The Fox has referred to himself as a “superhero” and “quick-witted.” Last week, he told the judges “Well, I am so glad that I’m getting a chance to work with my friends, even though my friends don’t know they’re working with me.” We also know that he has “dabbled in many different genres.”

The Thingamajig

The Thingamajig grabbed fans’ attention right away with his whacky costume and extremely tall height. After he sang, however, we quickly learned that the man behind the mask also has a gorgeous singing voice.

It’s very likely that the Thingamajig will make it all the way to the finale, which means we’ll have to wait another week to learn his true identity. In the meantime, many are guessing that the celebrity known on the show as the Thingamajig is NBA star Victor Oladipo.

The Leopard

The Leopard is the most regal character this season, dress in a baroque-style costume that hides the masked celebrity’s physique. Although the Leopard speaks with a British accent, it is possible that that, too, is meant to throw off the viewers’ guesses.

During the season 2 super sneak peek, the Leopard teased “I’ve been spotted with the president.” The Leopard has offered many other clues in video packages and brief interactions with the judges, including that they’re a “heavy hitter” and that people are most interested in their “celebrity aspect.”