Who Was Eliminated Last Night on ‘The Masked Singer’? 12/11/2019

The Masked Singer aired the first part of its special holiday episode last night, and one of its contestants were revealed. None of the judges predicted the celebrity under the mask, and they were left speechless when they found out who she really was. Read on to find out which celebrity was eliminated on last night’s episode of The Masked Singer.

An ‘SNL’ Veteran Returns to the Stage

The Tree was eliminated during last night’s episode, and she turned out to be Saturday Night Live comedian Ana Gasteyer.

The Tree performed a cover of “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga. She told the judges that she misses her friends, and that she’s feeling the pressure of competition. “I feel like a kid on Christmas Eve; nervous, excited, and unable to sleep,” she said. “I have shared a stage—and a standing O—with one of you.”

The judges were especially thrown off after the final clue, which implied that one of them have worked with the mystery celebrity in the past. Ken Jeong guessed Bebe Neuwirth, Robin Thicke threw out Rachael Ray as a possibility, and guest judge T-Pain arrived at Mariah Carey as his guess.

Tree was eliminated at the end of the episode, and the judges were forced to make their final guesses before she was unmasked. Ken Jeong stuck with Bebe Neuwirth, Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed Amy Sedaris, and T-Pain remained steadfast with his Mariach Carey pick. Jenny McCarthy decided to change her answer to Ana Gasteyer, who has been a popular fan choice over the past couple weeks.

The mask came off, and it was indeed Gasteyer. The former SNL cast member shocked the judges, and Jeong in particular, as they starred in a live production of A Christmas Story together. “Turns out the closer you are to Ken, the less he knows about you!” Thicke joked.

There Are 4 Contestants Left In Season 2

There are 4 contestants remaining on The Masked Singer: Fox, Leopard, Rottweiler, Flamingo and Thingamajig. The Fox has remained a big question mark, and his spirited performance of “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx didn’t help narrow down his identity. Scherzinger and Jeong both guessed Jamie Foxx, while Thicke threw out Wayne Brady as a potential candidate.

The Leopard sang “We Are Young” by Fun, and his clue video hinted at the fact that he likes tofu and playing tennis. “I was presenting an award on an award show that included one of you, and I was wearing a custom leather outfit!” he added. McCarthy guessed Eric Benet, and Jeong claimed that he knew, positively, that the Leopard is Enrigue Igelsias.

Thingamajig performed “Ordinary People” by John Legend. He said he was “stopped in his furry tracks” to be in the bottom two, and was going to rethink his strategy. The judges were floored by his performance, and T-Pain went as far as to guess that the celebrity under the costume was Legend himself.

The Flamingo sang “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac, and Rottweiler sang “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. Both performances went over well, but neither provided enough clues to make their identity a sure thing.