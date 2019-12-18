‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Finale Date, Time & Channel

The Masked Singer season 2 finale is finally here, which means fans will soon know the newest winner of the golden trophy as well as the identities of the season’s 3 finalists, the Flamingo, the Fox, and the Rottweiler.

The Masked Singer season 2 finale airs on Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c. As always, the episode will air in its normal primetime scheduling slot on the FOX network but, in honor of the finale, Fox allotted The Masked Singer two hours instead of one. A recap of the season airs in the first hour, followed by the final 3’s performances, unmaskings, and the crowning of the season 2 victor. The finale ends at 10/9c.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Finale Preview

The official synopsis for the season 2 finale episode reads:

Relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from the second season. Then, the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy, and one by one their identities will be revealed, including the winner. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to guess the identities of fully costumed Hollywood stars as they battle in TV’s biggest singing competition. Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People. All will be revealed, and one celebrity will take home the golden trophy and the Season Two title in the all-new “Road to the Finals / Season Finale: And The Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” two-hour season finale episode of THE MASKED SINGER.

Although there can only be one winner, fans of the show are most excited about learning the celebrity identities of the Flamingo, Fox, and Rottweiler. In the episodes preceding the season 2 finale, Johnny Weir (the Egg), Ninja (the Ice Cream), Laila Ali (the Panda), Dr. Drew Pinsky (the Eagle), Paul Shaffer (the Skeleton), Sherri Shepherd (the Penguin), Raven-Symone (the Black Widow), Kelly Osbourne (the Ladybug), Patti LaBelle (the Flower), Ana Gasteyer (the Tree), Michelle Williams (the Butterfly), Seal (the Leopard), and Victor Oladipo (the Thingamajig) were all unmasked.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Premieres in Early 2020

Fans of the show won’t have long to wait before the next season of the quirky talent competition begins. The Masked Singer season 3 premieres on February 2, 2020, right after the Super Bowl.

Although the show will air new episodes in its usual Wednesday night at 8/7pm CT time slot, note that the season premiere airs on a Sunday (and its start time will be dependent upon the end of the Super Bowl broadcast).

The season will feature an all-new cast of masked contestant, to be revealed at a later date. For now, Fox unveiled one character: The Banana Mask.

Tune in to The Masked Singer season 2 finale, Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c on FOX.

