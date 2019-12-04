When Is The Masked Singer Season 2 Finale? What Date Is the Last Episode?

The Masked Singer season 2 is underway, and week after week fans of the quirky celebrity singing competition have enjoyed all-out performances, carefully-placed clues, and weekly star reveals. With the number of remaining masked contestants down to 7 from the season’s initial 16, the finale must be just on the horizon, which means that viewers will soon know all of the performers’ true celebrity identities.

The 7 contestants still in The Masked Singer competition are the Flamingo, the Leopard, the Butterfly, the Thingamajig, the Rottweiler, the Fox, and the Tree. On the show’s next episode, airing December 4, the Butterfly, Thingamajig, Fox, and Tree will perform; at the end of the episode, another star will be unmasked.

If you’re wondering when the season ends, and what is still left in the season for you to enjoy, here’s what you need to know:

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Finale Is on Wednesday, December 18

The season 2 finale is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, at the show’s usual timeslot of 8/7c. The official synopsis for episode 12 reads “The three finalists compete for the golden trophy; all contestants are unmasked.” By the end of that episode, one contestant will emerge victorious, but all celebrity identities will be known.

Before that episode airs and, with it, season 2 of The Masked Singer comes to an end, there are three episodes for viewers to enjoy (including one double unmasking). Episode 9, “Clash of the Masks,” airs on December 4; the following week, episodes 10 and 11 air.

In a press release, FOX revealed that The Masked Singer has already been renewed for season 3, and fans won’t have to wait very long for their favorite show to return. The statement read “TV’s #1 entertainment program, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its third season on Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT live to all time zones), following SUPER BOWL LIV. The series then makes its time period premiere Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).” This means that there is only a 6-week break in programming between season 2 and season 3, a much smaller hiatus than fans had to endure between season 1 and 2.

A 2-Night Holiday Special Airs on December 10 & 11

In honor of the holidays, FOX is airing back-to-back festively themed episodes the week before the season finale. In addition to an episode during the show’s normally-programmed Wednesday night time slot, FOX will add in another episode on Tuesday, December 11 at 8/7c. It makes sense that the show would include a holiday episode, not only because it concludes the week before Christmas, but because one of the contestants is a pin-up inspired Christmas Tree.

The Tuesday night episode 10 description reads “The six remaining contestants compete together for the first time — with one celebrity unwrapped,” teasing the show’s holiday theming throughout the episode. Wednesday, December 11’s episode 11 synopsis says “Two celebrities are unwrapped.” This means that, at the end of the season 2 semifinals, two celebrity identities will be revealed, leaving only 3 competitors for the finale. This is the same semifinal and finale format that the show kept in its debut season earlier in 2019.

Tune in to The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.