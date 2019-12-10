Could Jeremy Renner Be the Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’?

A special holiday episode of The Masked Singer season 2 airs on Tuesday, December 10, and another character will be unmasked by the end of the episode. The episode features all 6 remaining contestants, including the Fox.

Week after week, viewers have pieced together clues and listened closely to performances in order to guess which celebrity is behind each mask. Of all of the characters competing this season, the Fox’s celebrity identity has proven to be one of the most mysterious. Although the Fox is a top competitor and fans may have to wait until the season finale to learn who is behind the Fox mask, a popular guess is that the Fox is actually Jeremy Renner.

Top Clues That Suggest the Fox Is Jeremy Renner

There have been a number of clues and hints dropped throughout the season that suggest the Fox’s true identity could be actor Jeremy Renner. Although Renner is known for his acting roles, he is also a great singer, so it’s certainly possible. You can listen to Jeremy Renner sing his song “Main Attraction” in the music video below, and decide for yourself if you think he could be the man behind the mask:

Fans familiar with his song “Main Attraction” have also made note of the fact that the song sounds similar to the one that played during the Fox’s clue video.

The Fox has referred to himself as a “superhero;” as we know, Renner famously plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Renner is also the voice of a fox character in the upcoming animated film Arctic Dogs, so playing a Fox on The Masked Singer could be a clever nod to that role.

Although Renner is an in-demand actor, his IMDB profile does not indicate that he was busy working on any projects when The Masked Singer season 2 was filming earlier this year.

Another Popular Guess for the Fox’s Identity is Wayne Brady

While Jeremy Renner is certainly a good guess, it’s not the only theory out there. Many think that the Fox is, instead, Wayne Brady, and there are a number of great clues that back that prediction up.

The Fox has teased that he’s worked with both Doogie and Doubtfire, and Brady has worked on projects alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Robin Williams, the actors who played those characters respectively. The Fox says he is “quick-witted,” and Wayne Brady is a game show host, comedic actor, and former cast member on Whose Line Is it Anyway?; all of those endeavors require quick thinking and strong improvisation skills.

As for the “superhero” clue, Brady has appeared in two different superhero shows.

This season, fans have also wondered if Brady is the man behind the Thingamajig mask. Brady is aware that he’s been associated with the show by curious viewers; he told People “Last season, I was supposedly the Monster. Who was the Monster? T-Pain. Everybody [was saying], ‘I swear that is Wayne Brady!’ Great, go out and swear. It was T-Pain.” Later, he suspiciously added “Then I’m the Thingamajig. Cool. Then I’m the Fox. Great.”