‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Finale Date & Time

The Masked Singer is inching toward its season 2 finale. There have numerous shocking reveals, and week after week fans have enjoyed all-out performances, carefully-placed clues, and star-studded reveals. But with the number of contestants dwindling, some may be curious about the end of the season and when it is scheduled to wrap up.

Read on for more details about The Masked Singer season 2 finale.

‘The Masked Singer’ S2 Finale Is on Wednesday, December 18

The Masked Singer season 2 finale is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18. The finale airs at the show’s usual time slot of 8 p.m. ET, and the official synopsis for the episode reads “The three finalists compete for the golden trophy; all contestants are unmasked.”

While the season 2 finale is two hours long, the synopsis reveals that the first hour is a clip show called “Road to the Finals” that will feature “all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from the second season.” The second hour is titled “Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” and begins at 9 p.m. ET.

During the second half of the finale, the three final contestants will perform for a chance to win the golden trophy and the prestigious Masked Singer title. The panel of judges (Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy) will compete to see if they can correctly guess the identities of the remaining stars before they are unmasked. By the end of the night, all three finalists will be unmasked and their identities will be confirmed.

Here’s a list of the contestants who have been unmasked thus far, along with their real identities:

Ice Cream – Professional gamer Ninja

Egg – Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir

Panda – Professional boxer Laila Ali

Eagle – TV personality Dr. Drew Pinsky

Skeleton – Bandleader Paul Schaffer

Penguin – TV personality Sherri Shepherd

Black Widow – TV personality Raven Symone

Ladybug – TV personality Kelly Osbourne

Flower – Singer Patti LaBelle

Butterfly – Singer Michelle Williams

Tree – Comedian Ana Gasteyer

Host Nick Cannon talked to PopCulture.com about the process of guessing, and he said that he’s developed his own system. “I personally stay out of when they pick whoever the celebs are in the costumes because I want to be able to play along with everyone else,” he said. “I can make all the crazy, random guesses myself because I don’t know who’s underneath the mask.”

“The song choices and the actual mask,” Cannon added. “If you pay close attention to the songs that people are singing and then why they chose the costume that they chose, I think that those are some of the biggest clues that sometimes people just overlook.”

Masked Singer showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra talked to Variety about the finale and how fans should expect a tense competition. “We’ve got three incredible vocalists — like jaw-dropping vocalists. It’s an incredibly close finale,” she teased. “I think the audience will be very surprised about who wins, but I don’t think they’ll be super shocked that the person who wins wins because that person really deserves to win.”