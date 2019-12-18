All of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Reveals So Far Before the Finale

The Masked Singer season 2 finale airs on Wednesday, December 18; by the end of the episode, the final 3 competitors will be unmasked, revealing their celebrity identities.

Before the reveals are made and a season 2 winner is crowned, however, the finale will feature a recap of the season’s biggest moments and unmaskings. 13 of the 16 season 2 contestants were eliminated in order to determine the season’s final 3, the Flamingo, Rottweiler, and Fox. Ahead of the season 2 finale, here are all of the unmaskings fans have gotten to watch so far:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS.

The Ice Cream Is Revealed As Ninja | Season 2 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

In the two-part season 2 premiere Johnny Weir was revealed as the Egg and Ninja was the Ice Cream. After his elimination, Weir told Entertainment Tonight “The thing that I think is so special about The Masked Singer is that there is a hero for everyone. You get the people, like me, who aren’t singers, that just want to live out that pop star dream that they had when they were kids and get on stage and sing, but you get to be anonymous behind a mask and nobody is going to judge you and say, ‘Oh my gosh, Johnny Weir wants to be a singer.'”

Episode 2 revealed that Laila Ali was the Panda. The following week, Love Line‘s Dr. Drew Pinsky was unmasked as the Eagle.

The Skeleton was eliminated next, with Paul Shaffer taking off the Skeleton mask to reveal his identity. After his elimination, he said “I had the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. I have done a bunch of nutty things in my career, [like being] hit by 17 dozen eggs with a giant fan on Letterman. This takes the cake.”

Later in the season, Sherri Shepherd was unmasked as the Penguin and Raven-Symone was revealed to be the Black Widow spider. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Raven revealed that “I watched the first season religiously. I love this show, so when I was asked to be a part of it, I did not hesitate. I had multiple things to do, but I really wanted to be a part of it. And also I haven’t been a part of any reality competition shows. I didn’t want to do Dancing With the Stars. That’s so hard. This one didn’t seem as awkward to me.” She also said that her mom is a big fan of the show and it made her happy that Raven was a part of it.

The Butterfly Is Unmasked: It's Michelle Williams! | Season 2 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGER

We also learned that British media personality Kelly Osbourne was the Ladybug (she disguised her distinctive accent with a fake southern accent to throw off the judges’ guesses), Grammy award-winning music legend Patti LaBelle was the Flower, actress and comedienne Ana Gasteyer was the Tree, and Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams was the Butterfly.

During the semifinals’ double-elimination holiday special episode, Seal was revealed as the Leopard, and NBA star Victor Oladipo was the Thingamajig. Although Olapido is not a professional singer, he was praised throughout the season as one of the show’s strongest singers, a testament to his talents.

Tune in to The Masked Singer season 2 finale, Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c on Fox.

