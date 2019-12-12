‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Details

With only one week left of The Masked Singer before the season 2 finale, fans of the mega-hit Fox series are wondering how long they’ll have to wait once the season ends before the show returns to their televisions for a third season.

If you love watching The Masked Singer and are bummed about season 2 coming to an end, you’re in luck! The Masked Singer season 3 premieres on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Since The Masked Singer season 2 finale airs on December 18, this means that fans of the show will only have to wait 6 and a half weeks for the show to return from its between-seasons hiatus. This is great news for fans of the quirky celebrity talent competition since the break between season 1 and season 2 was almost 7 months long.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, here’s what you need to know:

Season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’ Premieres After the Super Bowl

With the immediate success of The Masked Singer for FOX, it makes sense that the network would choose to premiere the show’s third season after one of the biggest television events of the year: the Super Bowl.

In a press release, FOX announced that “TV’s #1 entertainment program, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its third season on Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT live to all time zones), following SUPER BOWL LIV. The series then makes its time period premiere Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).” The show was renewed for season 3 in May 2019, months before season 2 premiered.

Please note that, although the show is premiering on a Sunday, that is not when it will air for the rest of season 3. Following the premiere episode, it will return to its usual time slot of Wednesday nights at 8/7c. This also means that fans will get two episodes of The Masked Singer season 3 in its first week back on television, one on Sunday and a second three days later on Wednesday night.

‘The Banana’ Is the First Confirmed Season 3 Contestant

Season 3 of #TheMaskedSinger is going to be an appeeling work of art. 🍌 #BananaMask #ArtBaselBanana pic.twitter.com/Dj5LunWBRu — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 10, 2019

Riding the viral wave of the Art Basel duct tape banana debacle, Fox revealed their first character costume for season 3: the Banana. The Masked Singer‘s Twitter account revealed the news with a promotional photo of the Banana mask duct tape and smiling against a wall. In the tweet, they wrote “Season 3 of #TheMaskedSinger is going to be an appeeling work of art. 🍌 #BananaMask #ArtBaselBanana.”

If you’re wondering if the tweet was just The Masked Singer making a well-timed joke, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the Banana Mask is an actual contestant for season 3.

No other season 3 characters have been announced so far, but fans should expect Fox to release more masks soon, especially once season 2 ends and they begin promotion for the season 3 premiere. Season 2 featured elaborately costumed characters such as the Butterfly, the Fox, and the Flower; fans should expect that The Masked Singer‘s design team will strive to out-do themselves for season 3.

Tune in to the season 2 finale of The Masked Singer, Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c on FOX.

