The Masked Singer season 2 semifinals airs on FOX on Wednesday, December 11. The holiday-themed episode featured performances and clue packages for the final 5 contestants, plenty of festive fun, as well as a double elimination which unmasked two more celebrities.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Semifinals Live Recap

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ unmasked live recap & spoilers 12/11/2019 2019-12-11T19:54:40-05:00

The 5 semifinalists performing were the Flamingo, the Fox, the Rottweiler, the Thingamajig, and the Leopard. T-Pain, who also guest judged episode 10, returned to the judges’ panel alongside Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Details