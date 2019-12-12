‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasked Live Recap & Spoilers 12/11/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 semifinals airs on FOX on Wednesday, December 11. The holiday-themed episode featured performances and clue packages for the final 5 contestants, plenty of festive fun, as well as a double elimination which unmasked two more celebrities.
BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.
‘The Masked Singer’ Semifinals Live Recap
The 5 semifinalists performing were the Flamingo, the Fox, the Rottweiler, the Thingamajig, and the Leopard. T-Pain, who also guest judged episode 10, returned to the judges’ panel alongside Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.
