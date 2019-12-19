Who Won ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Tonight?

Tonight was the Season 2 finale of The Masked Singer on Fox, and the final three competitors were the Flamingo, the Fox, and the Rottweiler. The Season 2 winner was revealed to be the Fox, Wayne Brady.

In third place came The Flamingo, Adrienne Bailon. The second place was the Rottweiler, who we learned was Chris Daughtry.

Each took to the stage for some impressive performances and belted their hearts out in the hopes of becoming the reality show’s next winner. While the show was broadcast on Wednesday night, it actually filmed back in August.

As it turns out, fans didn’t guess this season right. In a Twitter poll, 40% of fans voted that they believed the Rottweiler would win. 29% voted for the Fox, and 17% voted for the Flamingo. In the end, the decision came down to the judges and an in-studio audience.

Last week, the Leopard and Thingamajig were unmasked, and we found out they were Seal and Victor Oladipo, respectively.

Who Sang What?

Before the final performances kicked off, The Masked Singer provided a recap of the top moments from the season.

Tonight, the Flamingo shared that she’s self-conscious about her baby voice, and said it’s what makes her nervous to sing live. She added on that she’s a triple threat, and that she’s a “worldly bird.”

When it was his turn, the Fox said that he wants to sing without being judged for his reputation. He said he wants to sound the alarms because in spite of everything he has accomplished in the industry, he has been “slept on” as a vocalist.

When the Fox took to the stage for his first performance of “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding, Ken and Jenny guessed it was Jamie Foxx, while Robin was sure it was Wayne Brady.

After belting out “Proud Mary”, the Flamingo burst into tears, admitting that she was told she would never amount to anything. Robin, Jenny, and Nicole were all determined the Flamingo was Adrienne Bailon.

The Rottweiler was up next and sang “Alive” by Sia. Nicole and Robin surmised it could be Darren Kriss. Ken, meanwhile thought it was Dave Franco, and Jenny was sure it was Jason Mraz.

Season 3 Is Just Around the Corner

Season 3 of The Masked Singer is slated to air on Fox after the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020. On the show’s official Instagram page last week, it was revealed that a banana would be one of the costumes in the next installment of the series. We can expect some bigger celebs headed into the third season.

This season started off with 16 contestants, which was swiftly whittled down to tonight’s final three: the Fox, Rottweiler, and Flamingo. Other celebrities who competed on this season of the show were Seal, Victor Oladipo, Ana Gasteyer, Michelle Williams, Patti Labelle, Kelly Osbourne, Raven-Symone, Sherri Shepherd, Paul Shaffer, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Laila Ali, Tyler Belvins, and Johnny Weir.

