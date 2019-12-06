‘The Morning Show’: Schedule: Episode Dates & Times Until Finale

The new Apple TV Plus series, The Morning Show is more than halfway through its first season. Here’s a look at when the new episodes are releasing and how long we have until the series ends. This post will have spoilers through Episode 7.

‘The Morning Show’ Schedule

Unlike See, which only has eight episodes, The Morning Show is going to have 10 episodes for its first season. And except for a special exception that was made on Thanksgiving when an episode was released a day early, new episodes are still dropping on Fridays around 12:01 a.m. Eastern. That’s why a new episode released last Thursday but did not release the next Thursday. The series is returning to its regular schedule.

The first three episodes were released on November 1, and now we’ve seen a total of seven episodes so far. Here’s the expected schedule for the rest of the season.

Episode 8 is expected to release on Friday, December 6 at about 12:01 a.m.

Episode 9 is expected to release on Friday, December 13 at about 12:01 a.m.

Then the finale, Episode 10, is expected to air on Friday, December 20 at 12:01 a.m. Note that none of these times are guaranteed, but are based on Apple’s previous timing for releasing episodes.

In other words, there are only three episodes left until the first season of The Morning Show is over.

This is a pretty intense show and fans have a lot of theories about how it’s going to end. The interactions between Jennifer Aniston as Alex and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley have been pure gold.

The good news is that the series has already been renewed for a second season. Apple renewed the series in mid-October, even before the series first debuted.

How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’ Online

Top Theories About How the Season Will End

Episode 7 was called “Open Water” and after it aired, fans have a lot of theories about what’s coming next. Alex’s entire divorce has to be spun to help her career, and Mia is being constantly reminded about her past with Mitch Kessler. Claire, meanwhile, freaked out after an intense meeting with HR about her relationship. Her meeting was very different than Vanko’s.

Alex’s scene with her daughter was perfectly delivered. A lot of characters hit their breaking points in Episode 7.

Some fans think the show is going to get very dark when it ends the season. They’re predicting that a major character will die, maybe by suicide. Some fans think it will be Chip, others think it will be Hannah. But others think Mitch will be the one to die, and Fred will lose his coveted position. Others think that Chip’s plan will fail and Fred will stay in his position, and Cory will throw Chip under the bus to save himself.

Sadly, there are only three episodes left and then the first season is over. It’s unclear how long we’ll have to wait until the show returns for Season 2.