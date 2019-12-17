‘The Voice’ Season 17 Finale Performers & Special Guests

A new champion will be announced during the season 17 finale of The Voice, but not before a handful of special guests and celebrities take the stage. There are a number of exciting faces who will perform during Tuesday night’s episode, including a former Voice champion. Read on for a complete rundown of the performance roster.

Jennifer Hudson will appear to perform the song “Memory” from the film adaptation of the Broadway hit Cats. Hudson’s performance will coincide with the release of the film, in which she also stars, and will mark the first time she has appeared on The Voice since her judging stint on the UK version in 2018.

Jennifer Hudson & Black Eyed Peas Are Among Tonight’s Guests

Will.i.am, who judged alongside Hudson, will perform with his group the Black Eyed Peas. They will perform their new single “RITMO” from the soundtrack of the upcoming action film Bad Boys for Life. Hardcore fans will also note that Will.i.am served as an adviser for Gwen Stefani’s team at the beginning of season 17. He will be joined by longtime group members Taboo and apl.de.ap.

Lady Antebellum will take the stage to perform their chart-topping single, “What If I Never Get Over You.” The band are longtime Voice affiliates, as they appeared on the series in 2012 to perform the track “Wanted You More,” and had their song “American Honey” covered by season 17 contestant Gracee Shriver.

Season 16 Winner Maelyn Jarmon Is Also Scheduled to Perform

Dua Lipa will appear to sing the hit single “Don’t Start Now” off her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia. Like Lady Antebellum, Lipa has a history with The Voice, as she performed “IDGAF” during season 16 and had her song covered by Erika Zade. Luke Combs is also slated to cover his latest single, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” from his smash-hit album What You See Is What You Get.

Still, the most exciting guest for Voice fans may be the fact that season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon is returning to the stage for the first time. She will treat viewers to a charming cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Jarmon has been working on her debut album, which she told Parade would encompass multiple genres.

“I am definitely rooted in singer-songwriter, alternative indie pop, but there are lots of different elements in my voice because I grew up listening to so many different genres,” she explained. “So, depending on what I write about and what range I write in, it will determine different flares of my voice. It will always be a consistent, so you’ll know it’s me, but there will be different things in each song because I feel like all of it is part of me.”