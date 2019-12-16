‘The Voice’ 2019 Finale Voting: How to Vote for Season 17 Finalists

The Voice begins its two-part finale Monday on NBC. The top 4 contestants will take to the stage to give individual performances, as well as duets with their respective coaches. They will also be performing an original song of their choosing.

Fans will cast their votes based on the quality of the performances, and Tuesday night, the results will be in and only one out of the top 4 artists will be announced as the season 17 winner. Get to know more about how to vote for your favorite contestants below.

“The Voice” Season 17 Finale Voting

“The Voice” Voting App: Viewers can instantly vote for their favorite singers with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the official Voice app. The limit for this voting method is 10 votes per artist and per email address. App voting for the show is available in every state in the U.S. for people over the age of 13. If you want to vote for the season 17 Voice contestants by using the official Voice app, you can find the app and download it via (App Store or Google Play) and at NBC.com/VoiceVote. Then, open up the app and hit the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBC profile. You will need to provide either your email address, Facebook login or Google account info, according to NBC.

When the Overnight Voting Window is open, click on the artist(s) of your choice to assign votes to the artist or artists you want to vote for. Submit your vote assignments by clicking on the “Submit Votes” button. Then, you may assign, save and change your votes at any time before the end of the applicable Overnight Voting Window. Once the Overnight Voting Window closes, your vote assignments will be submitted and counted.

Xfinity Voting: Fans can also vote for their favorite contestants by using the Xfinity X1 set-top box or xfinity.com/VoiceVote, and, just like the other voting methods for the show, there is a 10-time voting limit during each Overnight voting window. To vote via the Xfinity X1 set-top box, you must have an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity X1 remote and an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC (fees may apply).

To vote at Xfinity.com/VoiceVote, visit xfinity.com/VoiceVote and enter your Facebook login information.

Apple Music Voting: Fans can also vote for their favorite contestant through Apple Music. You can vote by clicking here and streaming your designated artists’ song during the applicable voting window. Similar to the Xfinity app, there is a ten-time limit per Eligible Song per Apple ID.

An Apple Music Profile is required for all users to be able to vote, and the voting window for Eligible Songs closes at 4:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, December 17. At that time, the contestant with the most streams on their Eligible Song(s) will receive an “Apple Music Bonus,” which multiplies the number of streams on their Eligible Song(s) by 5.

If you have any additional voting questions or inquiries about the Apple Music rules, you can find all the info you need here.

The Latest on “The Voice” 2019

The top 4 contestants vying for the top spot are: Ricky Duran (Team Blake), Katie Kadan (Team Legend), Jake Hoot (Team Kelly) and Rose Short (Team Gwen).

When it comes to how the votes are tallied, NBC explains that the cumulative total is taken into account. “The ‘Finale Vote Total’ means each remaining artist’s Overnight Vote Total from the December 16, 2019 Overnight Voting Window together with the artist’s Cumulative Vote Total. The artist not otherwise eliminated with the highest Finale Vote Total will be declared the winner of The Voice.”

When it comes to any additional voting questions or inquiries about the voting rules, you can find all the info you need here.

Each contestant will be paired with a special musical guest during the two-part finale. Billboard reports that Duran will perform the song “Pink Cadillac” with Gary Clark, Jr. and Adam Lambert will join forces with Kadan to cover “Believe.” Elsewhere, Little Big Town will partner up with Hoot to sing “Over Drinking” and Yolanda Adams will duet “In the Midst of It All” with Rose.

The finale will also include solo performances from pop and country acts like Jennifer Hudson, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa and season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon.

Kadan is considered by many to be the favorite, and she recently talked with Meaww about covering famous songs, and why she hasn’t shied away from pop icons like LaBelle and Lady Gaga. “I keep on seeing iconic songs by iconic artists. It’s intimidating, but it’s so much fun. I hope I do everybody justice,” she said. “I also got to sing a Lady Gaga tune, so I got to sing some more current stuff. I’d like to see myself doing something more current next time around too.”

The Voice live episodes air on NBC, on Monday and Tuesday nights.