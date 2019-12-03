‘The Voice’ 2019 Instant Save Voting for Top 10

Last night, the top 10 contestants on season 17 of The Voice performed for America’s votes, and tonight, the results will be revealed live. The three artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible to perform for the Instant Save vote, and one of them will be saved from elimination in real-time. This means three of them will give a new performance for the audience prior to their final vote.

America will have the opportunity to save their favorite singer by tweeting out #VoiceSave with the artist’s name. At the end of tonight’s live episode, the saved artist will be revealed and they will be allowed to move on to the top 8. For those who would like to participate in tonight’s voting process, read on to learn how to download The Voice App and properly use it.

How to Use “The Voice” Voting App

If you want to vote for the season 17 Voice contestants by using the official Voice app, you can find the app and download it via (App Store or Google Play) and at NBC.com/VoiceVote. Then, open up the app and hit the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBC profile. You will need to provide either your email address, Facebook login or Google account info, according to NBC.

During most of the live shows, users can start their voting as soon as the show starts. And, on live results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite singers with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. An NBC Profile is required for all users to be able to vote. When the Overnight Voting Window is open, click on the artist(s) of your choice to assign votes to the artist or artists you want to vote for. Submit your vote assignments by clicking on the “Submit Votes” button.

Then, you may assign, save and change your votes at any time before the end of the applicable Overnight Voting Window. Once the Overnight Voting Window closes, your vote assignments will be submitted and counted. You may vote via the App up to ten (10) times per contestant, per email address. Regardless of the sign-in method used, during each Overnight Voting Window, the limit stands. Any App Voting attempts over ten (10) votes per artist, per e-mail address, will NOT be counted as valid votes.

“The Voice” Season 17 Episode 22 Preview

Tonight’s episode is titled “Live Top 10 Eliminations,” and it will see two contestants get sent home. The remaining contestants include: Joana Martinez and Rose Short (Team Gwen), Hello Sunday, Jake Hoot and Shane Q (Team Kelly), Kat Hammock and Ricky Duran (Team Blake), and Katie Kadan, Marybeth Byrd and Will Breman (Team Legend).

Several different celebrities are performing on tonight’s live eliminations episode. Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath will perform their new single “WAVES,” while Voice coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will perform a reworked version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with lyrics that reflect the #MeToo movement.

The episode airs tonight at 9/8c on the NBC network. Tune in to see the live elimination and performances.