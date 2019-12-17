‘The Voice’ Judges for Fall 2019: Who Will Win Season 17 Predictions

The Voice season 17 finale airs live on NBC on Monday, December 16 and Tuesday, December 17. The 4 finalists competing for the title of “The Voice” are Katie Kadan from Team Legend, Ricky Duran from Team Blake, Rose Short from Team Gwen, and Jake Hoot from Team Kelly.

For the first time in 7 seasons, each of the four celebrity coaches has a team member still in the competition for the finale. That means that music industry heavy-hitters Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson will all be vying for that season 17 win and hoping that their team’s remaining artist comes out on top.

While all 4 contestants are exceptionally talented and worthy of being crowned the winner, Katie Kadan has been a frontrunner since her blind audition, and we predict that Katie Kadan and Team John Legend will take home the season 17 win.

Maelyn Jarmon From Team John Legend Won Season 16

Season 16 of The Voice, which aired in Spring 2019, was John Legend’s first season as a coach on the reality talent competition, and also marked his first win when Team Legend’s Maelyn Jarmon was voted the season’s champion. If Katie Kadan wins season 17, that will be Legend’s second win in as many seasons as a Voice coach.

Legend certainly thinks Katie Kadan has what it takes to win the season, and so much more. After her semifinals performance, Legend told his remaining contestant “We don’t deserve you, Katie… You deserve awards. You deserve more than The Voice. You deserve Grammys.”

John Legend has been a well-received addition to the show and will return in 2020 as a season 18 mentor.

Gwen Stefani Is the Only Season 17 Coach Without a Win

If Rose Short wins season 17, it will be the first Voice win for Team Gwen Stefani. Season 17 was Stefani’s fourth season on the show (she was also a coach in seasons 7, 9, and 12), but the closest she and her team have come to victory was Jeffery Austin’s fourth place finish in season 9.

All three of Stefani’s fellow coaches have won seasons of the show with their artists before. Team Legend won season 16, Team Clarkson won seasons 14 and 15, and Team Shelton has coached a total of 6 season champions.

So, could Rose win season 17 for Team Stefani? She certain has “the voice” for it; however, TV Line predicts that, of all 4 finalists, Short is least likely to win because she had to sing for her spot in the finale during the semifinals’ Instant Save. They agree that Kadan has the best chance of winning at 35% percent, although they believe Short is actually the stronger competitor.

While Shelton, Legend, and Clarkson are all returning to The Voice as season 18 coaches, Stefani will not be back for the 2020 season, so Short is her last chance at a Voice win unless she rejoins the show at a later season. In her place, Nick Jonas (of The Jonas Brothers fame) will be season 18’s fourth coach.

Tune in to the two-night season 17 finale of The Voice, live Monday, December 16 and Tuesday, December 17 at 8/7c on NBC.

READ NEXT: The Voice Season 17 Finale Performance Spoilers