‘The Voice’ 2019 Finale Live Recap & Spoilers

On Monday, the Top 4 contestants on The Voice will compete in the season 17 finale. Each contestant will perform a solo cover, as well as a duet with their respective coach. Audiences will vote for their favorite contestant, and the winner will be announced during Tuesday night’s results episode.

SPOILER WARNING: We will provide a recap and live spoilers below. Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on the rest of season 17 and do not want to know what happened during part 1 of the finale.

“The Voice” Season 17 Finale Recap

Ricky Duran (Team Blake) was the first contestant to perform on Monday’s episode, and he covered “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Tom Petty. The multi-talented artist got to show off his range and his guitar playing, and the coaches were all impressed. Kelly Clarkson commended him for his “incredible range,” and John Legend felt it was exciting to hear Duran take on a classic rock song. Blake Shelton was the most excited of the coaches, as he told Duran that every time he gets on stage, he knows he will see something “awesome.”

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly) was the second performer of the night, and he debuted his original single “Better Off Without You.” He was the only finalist who wrote his original song, and he told the coaches that it was based on his own divorce. The coaches adored the performance, and they complimented Hoot’s subtlety, as well as his honesty.

Kelly called Hoot a “humble human” and a “great writer,” and Gwen Stefani said that she liked seeing him open up as a performer on stage. Katie Kadan (Team Legend) followed Hoot and performed a duet of “Merry Christmas Baby” with her coach.

Katie Kadan (Team Legend) is the frontrunner heading into the finale, as her colorful personality and vocal talents has proven irresistible to fans. She knocked it out of the part during last week’s episode, when she covered “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle. The judges were floored by the performance, and Legend promptly declared her a superstar.

Ricky Duran (Team Blake) has a rare blend of vocal and instrumental prowess. He’s proven more adept at musicianship than any of his peers, as he’s played guitar and piano at various points during the season. He managed to incorporate both into last week’s cover of “Let It Be” by the Beatles. Duran pulled inspiration from musical idol Paul McCartney and paid tribute to his parents with a performance that tugged at the heartstrings.

Rose Short (Team Gwen) was nearly eliminated during last week’s episode, when she had to compete for the Instant Save Vote. Fortunately, she rose to the occasion, and performed a swaggering cover of “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” that demolished the other contestants who were in competition. Short also covered “I Wanna Know What Love Is” earlier in the episode, and it was so electric that it made her coach tear up.

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly) has been steadfast in his dominance throughout the season. He has consistently topped the Apple Music charts with his covers, and he did it again last week with his exciting rendition of “Desperado” by the Eagles.

Clarkson was floored once by the performance, and commended Hoot’s storytelling ability. “Literally there’s a microphone in your throat projecting. It’s an incredible voice you have,” she said. “The thing I love about you, and growing up on country music—it’s the story that matters to you. This song mattered to you. There’s a story. There’s a message. You delivered it so eloquently, it was classy. So perfect!”