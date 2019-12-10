‘The Voice’ 2019 Top 8 Live Recap & Spoilers

On Monday, the Top 8 contestants on The Voice performed to advance to the Top 4. The 3 artists with the most support advanced to the finale, while the two with the least amount of votes were instantly eliminated. The remaining three were forced to sing for the final instant save of the season.

SPOILER WARNING: We have provided a recap and spoilers below. Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on the rest of season 17 and do not want to know what happened during episode 23.

“The Voice” Season 17 Episode 23 Recap

Katie Kadan (Team Legend) was the first performer of the night, and she tore through a cover of “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle. Kadan appeared on a staircase followed by a quartet of female background singers, as well as a couple musicians on guitar. It was one of Kadan’s most ambitious performances to date, and the coaches gave her a standing ovation. Gwen Stefani called it her favorite performance of the season, and John Legend said that Kadan was a “superstar” who they are lucky to have on the series.

Kat Hammock (Team Blake) was the second contestant to take the stage, and she treats fans to a rendition of by “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane. Hammock said the song choice was inspired by her experiences on The Voice, and she wanted to choose something that summed up her time on the series. She performed the song while standing atop a giant half moon and surrounded by ballerinas.

Hammock had some issues early on, but she regrouped and did a strong job overall. Three of the four coaches gave her a standing ovation, but Legend stayed in his seat, as he was not impressed. Kelly Clarkson complimented Hammock’s voice, calling it “special” and “touching,” while Blake Shelton called it her best vocal performance thus far.

Ricky Duran (Team Blake) and Will Breman (Team Legend) teamed up for a cover of “Your Love” by The Outfield. Neither Duran nor Breman were meant to be competing, but they still gave the performance their all, whether it was the impassioned vocals or the impressive guitar solos.

Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend) followed the duet, and she covered “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood. Byrd changed things up with the performance, taking a more playful, confident approach, and the coaches seemed to respond. Shelton said that it was a tough vocal to tackle, but that Byrd did an admirable job. Legend said that it was one of Byrd’s strongest vocal showcases, and urged fans to vote for her.

Heading into the top 8, John Legend had a whopping three artists in contention, while Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson each had two, and Gwen Stefani had one.

Team Legend seems poised to dominate again, but there is some brewing controversy that could threaten their dominance. During last week’s episode, Legend shared a story about Kadan that led some to believe that he was urging fans to vote for her over Breman or Byrd.

“[My team and I] were rehearsing Wednesday morning, the day before Thanksgiving, and my family didn’t know we were going to be rehearsing at the house,” Legend said. “They arrived at the house and when they found out we were rehearsing, the only person they wanted to meet was Katie. They said, ‘Where is Katie?! I need to meet Katie.'”

“Then, I went to Target—I’m not doing a free ad for them—I went to Target and I was getting gift wrap for my wife’s birthday present,” the coach added. “I’m in Palm Springs and a woman walks up to me and she says, ‘Oh my God. I was just thinking about Katie on your team.’ I swear to God, she was like, ‘When I saw you, I was like oh my God I’ve got to tell John Legend how much I love Katie on his team.'”

This is not the first time a coach has been accused of trying to sway votes towards a particular contestant. Adam Levine gave an infamous speech last season, where he urged viewers to vote for one of his contestants over another. Only time will tell if Legend is attempting similar with Kadan.

According to Gold Derby, Kadan, Jake Hoot and Ricky Duran are predicted to reach the finale. Only time will tell which artist will score the instant save and move on the Top 4.

