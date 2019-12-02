The Voice 2019 Spoilers for Tonight’s Performances 12/2/2019

There are only 10 contestants left on season 17 of The Voice and now that it’s getting down to the best of the best, the stakes are higher and the songs are harder.

The Top 10 are taking on “Challenge Week” Monday (Dec. 2), which means each singer must choose a song that symbolizes a challenge from their journey this season. Here’s what we know about the performances as the singers compete for the eight spots in the semifinals.

Jake Hoot

Song: “That Ain’t My Truck” by Rhett Akins

Hoot has never been in danger of going home and he probably won’t start this week. “That Ain’t My Truck” is perfectly in his wheelhouse, especially after being compared to Ronnie Dunn during his blind audition. This song is very Brooks & Dunn-ish.

Hello Sunday

Song: “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is not an easy artist to take on because the girl can sing. But judging by this clip released ahead of the show, Myla Finks and Chelsea Grover are more than capable.

Shane Q

Song: “Caribbean Queen (No More Love On the Run)” by Billy Ocean

This is an interesting choice. At this point in the competition, the singers should be bringing out the big guns and this quieter Billy Ocean song is not a big gun. Shane was in the bottom last week, will this song be enough to keep him safe? Time will tell.

Rose Short

Song: “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton

No one can say Rose doesn’t have some major confidence in her singing — she auditioned with a John Legend song and now she’s taking on a Blake Shelton song. It takes some nerve to perform an artist’s own number right in front of them. But if anyone can pull it off, Rose can.

Ricky Duran

Song: “Born Under a Bad Sign” by Albert King

This is a great song for Duran, whom Shelton has compared to Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp — though he may have wanted to pick something a little less obscure. He should be safe, though, because he is ridiculously talented.

Marybeth Byrd

Song: “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez

This is a fairly recent hit for Gomez, released just over a month ago, so hopefully, Marybeth won’t struggle from choosing something viewers may not be too familiar with yet.

Katie Kadan

Song: “Rolling In the Deep” by Adele

If anyone can take on Adele, it’s Katie. This is a perfect song for her booming, soulful voice, though it’s a little surprising she didn’t save this for the semifinals or finals.

Will Breman

Song: “My Body” by Young the Giant

This quieter song feels like something that could possibly get lost in the shuffle compared to some of the bigger performances. Breman may be singing for the save Tuesday night.

Joana Martinez

Song: “Impossible” by Christina Aguilera

Aguilera is another artist that not everyone can tackle. In the preview clip, Martinez sounds great, but we’ll have to see how she does on the live show. She’s been in the bottom once before, so the pressure is on.

Kat Hammock

Song: “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain

This is a great choice for Hammock’s demographic, though again, it’s a bit of a quieter song than some of the others. But she should safely land in the semifinals after this one.

