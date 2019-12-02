‘The Voice’ 2019 Voting: How to Vote for the Top 10 Contestants

Tonight, the top 10 contestants on The Voice season 17 perform for America’s votes. Tomorrow night, they receive their live results. Who will move on and who will be eliminated? Scroll down for the details on the 2019 voting methods.

During tonight’s episode, each of the contestants will deliver individual performances. Then, during tomorrow night’s episode, a couple of them will compete for an Instant Save, so voting will be crucial for both shows.

The top 11 contestants on the show this season are:

TEAM GWEN

Joana Martinez

Rose Short

TEAM KELLY

Hello Sunday

Jake Hoot

Shane Q

TEAM BLAKE

Kat Hammock

Ricky Duran

TEAM LEGEND

Katie Kadan

Marybeth Byrd

Will Breman

To vote for one of the remaining contestants on the show, read on for the details on each of the voting methods.

“The Voice” Voting App

If you want to vote for the season 17 Voice contestants by using the official Voice app, you can find the app and download it via (App Store or Google Play) and at NBC.com/VoiceVote. Then, open up the app and hit the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBC profile. You will need to provide either your email address, Facebook login or Google account info, according to NBC.

An NBC Profile is required for all users to be able to vote. When the Overnight Voting Window is open, click on the artist(s) of your choice to assign votes to the artist or artists you want to vote for. Submit your vote assignments by clicking on the “Submit Votes” button. Then, you may assign, save and change your votes at any time before the end of the applicable Overnight Voting Window.

Once the Overnight Voting Window closes, your vote assignments will be submitted and counted. You may vote via the App up to ten (10) times per contestant, per email address. Regardless of the sign-in method used, during each Overnight Voting Window, the limit stands. Any App Voting attempts over ten (10) votes per artist, per e-mail address, will NOT be counted as valid votes.

“The Voice” Online Voting

When voting for contestants online, you can visit nbc.com/VoiceVote and sign up for your free NBC Profile in order to cast your votes. The same rules apply here, as they do for the app when it comes to usage and voting numbers.

“The Voice” Xfinity X1

Fans can vote by using the Xfinity X1 set-top box or xfinity.com/VoiceVote, and, just like the other voting methods this season, there is a 10-time voting limit during each Overnight voting window.

The info about how to vote via Xfinity X1 reads as follows: “To vote via the Xfinity X1 set-top box, you must have an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity X1 remote and an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC (fees may apply). You can access the X1 voting screen on your television during the Overnight Voting Window(s) using three methods.

First, if you are watching a Performance Episode (defined below) during your regional time zone’s broadcast feed of the Show (or for 1 hour after), use your X1 remote and press the info button when prompted on the screen (you will see a graphic in the top right corner of the screen that indicates that voting is open and that directs you to press the info button (the “Xfinity X1 Vote Graphic”)).

If you do not see the Xfinity X1 Vote Graphic, use your X1 remote to search for The Voice and pull up the Show page. On the Show page, you will see a bar on the bottom of the screen with various options, such as options for series information and recording episodes. Use your X1 remote to select the “Vote” option.

Your third method is to use the voice command, “Vote for The Voice,” via your X1 remote during the voting window. This voice command should activate the voting screen on your screen. Once you have arrived at the Xfinity X1 voting screen, use your Xfinity X1 remote to select an artist and confirm your vote.”

To vote at Xfinity.com/VoiceVote, visit xfinity.com/VoiceVote and enter your Facebook login information.

Apple Music Voting

If you want to vote for your favorite artists on The Voice by using Apple Music, fans can vote by streaming the Eligible Song(s) available on Apple Music. But, you must have a valid Apple Music subscription to do this. The limit is 10 streams per Apple ID per Eligible Song.

Whichever artist gets the most streams will receive the “Apple Music Bonus,” which multiplies the artist’s Apple Music streams times five, for the applicable Eligible Song(s). This is a major advantage for the winning artist of the most streamed Eligible Song(s).

“The Voice” Preview

Top 10 contestant Rose Short recently sat down with Parade to discuss her experience on The Voice thus far. She said that she was initially turned down, but then a Voice staffer saw a video of her performing and sent her an invitation.

“When they told me that, I had to roll with it because two weeks prior I had prayed for exposure, so I just went on ahead and rolled with it,” she revealed. “I had been through the process, too, with another show, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go through this,’ but everybody here is so cool, so nice and so inviting. That makes this whole process that much easier.”

Short also talked about her comfort level, and how she feels she has acclimated more with each week. “From the time that I did the Blinds, I was so nervous. I almost broke the ankle straps on my shoes, child! But now it feels like this is where I’m supposed to be, not just with the show, but just period,” she explained. “Like, it’s okay for somebody to dress you. It’s okay for somebody to fix your hair. I’m cool with this being the new normal. I will take on challenges and whatever comes. You know what? With my heavenly father, I’m gonna just do what I gotta do.”

Ricky Duran is another finalist who has gotten more comfortable over the course of the season. “I just felt like I was in the zone,” he told the Telegram after a specific performance. “I was very excited about this Battle Round. I’ve been singing ‘Valerie’ for many years. It’s one of my favorite songs. I just wanted to keep it high energy.”

Despite his confidence, Duran admits he was humbled by the kind words the judges gave him. Gwen Stefani called him a “star” and praised his stage presence, to which he replied: “I couldn’t believe all the praise they were giving me. It means a lot to me, coming from true stars themselves.”